“Romagnoli and Ibra, everything is possible”

Raiola ended the confrontation with the Milan management and spoke of both Romagnoli and Ibrahimovic.

Today an important meeting at Casa Milan between the Rossoneri management and Mino Raiola. There was talk of both the renewal of the contract Alessio Romagnoli than that of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The first priority, given that the Swedish will have to make evaluations later.

The summit started shortly after 10 and lasted about three hours. Raiola leaving the headquarters in Via Aldo Rossi made some statements to the microphones of Sky Sport and other media present: “It went well. Romagnoli? I’m not talking about the negotiations. If he wants to stay? Everything is possible“.

Regarding the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, confirms that it is a possibility: “Everything is possible. He is always the same, full of energy and eager to go to the World Cup“. Clearly for the Swede it will be necessary to evaluate the physical conditions he will have for the rest of the season, he has had several injuries.

Finally a joke about Gianluigi Donnarumma: «It does not go through a particular phase, it is just a new thing. We haven’t talked about him with Milan. I have not taken anyone away, I am not a taxi driver, I am interested in my players. I have not regretted anything“.