Romagnoli-Milan, closest signature | The figures of the agreement

Alessio Romagnoli, after yesterday’s meeting at Casa Milan, seems to be closer to the renewal with Milan even with lower figures.

On paper it looked like a renewal difficult, almost impossible. Because of the contractual figures to be discussed and above all due to the approaching deadline.

Instead yesterday came the turning point regarding the future of Alessio Romagnoli. The central defender and AC Milan captain suddenly got closer to the Rossoneri club, thanks to the meeting that took place at the headquarters with his entourage.

Mino Raiola in the morning he was a guest of Casa Milan just to evaluate the possibility of extending Romagnoli’s contract. Total openness by the agent, even on a particularly low contract: Milan does not intend to confirm the 5 million net salary of the defender and aims for a less expensive contract.

They begin to filter the figures proposed by the Milan to armor Romagnoli. As mentioned, it will certainly be a less expensive agreement than in the past, with all due respect to the person concerned.

The Rossoneri club would have put the offer on the plate a five-year from 3.5 million net per season. So about one and a half million less than what Romagnoli currently perceives. Not a small reduction, even if it is always important and far from light figures.

The sensations are positive. The same Raiola he seems ready to take a step back, as long as his client is treated in Milan as a central element and no longer as an alternative to defense. In this context, the management of mister can give guarantees Pegs, which has recently revived Romagnoli at good levels and with continuity.

However, a future alternative remains alive. According to Gazzetta dello Sport some clubs of Premier League English would be vigilant on the situation of the class of ’95, which without renewal would be released at the end of the season. On the other hand, a landing in another Serie A club is difficult, despite recent rumors about Juventus.