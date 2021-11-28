Romagnoli, then Scamacca, own goal by Kjaer and Berardi. The Emilians win San Siro- Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

The defender’s goal deceives the Rossoneri, then the game and organization of the Emilians emerge, who dominate and deserve. Romagnoli sent off in the 77th minute for fouling Defrel

There were all the conditions for an afternoon of celebration: the renewal of Pioli signed on Friday and the winner of the cup in Madrid to be celebrated in a sold out stadium. And instead Milan collapses 3-1 in the presence of Sassuolo, historically his black beast, propitiating, with the second consecutive defeat after that of Florence, the approach of Inter in the standings (now only one distance away). To understand if he will keep the top of the table he will have to wait for the outcome of the match between Napoli and Lazio tonight.

An afternoon to forget in which all the protagonists, from Maignan to the return to finish at Ibrahimovic, performed below expectations. Yet the start full of emotion: the San Siro audience makes the due homage to Ivan Gazidis, back in the stands after the treatment in New York, necessary after the surgery to remove throat cancer. La Sud puts up a banner (Courage and tenacity, a warm welcome home) and dedicates supporting choirs to him. The South African CEO is visibly moved. On the pitch, Pioli gives space to Florenzi on the right wing, indicates Bakayoko and Bennacer as a dam in the midfield and, given Giroud’s injury, Ibrahimovic starts from the first minute. On the other hand, Sassuolo di Dionisi leans on trident formed by Berardi-Scamacca-Raspadori.

The start entirely of the Milanese brand: the hosts poured with ease into the opponent’s area creating two clear chances after 5 ‘with Bennacer first and then Bakayoko (shot at the edge of the post). Zlatan in search of the goal that would project him into the top ten of the Rossoneri scorers of all time, pairing Inzaghi with 73 seals, sows panic in the Emilian rearguard: it is a pity that he is always offside. Thus, except for a deflection for a corner by Kjaer on Maxime’s attempt on a breakaway, in the field we witness a monologue by the Devil. It therefore seems natural, observing the course of the game, the advantage of the Rossoneri in the 21st minute: Theo Hernandez from the left remotes a cross that Romagnoli with the head slips behind Consiglio. Too good, too easy. Three minutes pass and the world turns upside down: Bakayoko loses an unfortunate ball in midfield. Raspadori intercepts and serves immediately Scamacca who, with a euro-goal from outside the box, evened the score.

The boys from Pioli lose certainties while the Emilians triggered by Maxime grind the game with bravado and lightness. Cos at 33 ‘ Scamacca again, showing off for a leading role in Mancini’s Italy, proves decisive for the doubling: his racing car is saved by Maignan but the rejected ends up on the back of Kjaer who deflects into the net. All to be redone: if Milan struggle to find the thread of the game, first Raspadori and then the usual Scamacca head, at the invitation of Muldur, before the interval they go close to the net that could close the match.

In the second half Pioli runs for cover: he removes the bungler Bakayoko to insert Kessie and the discontinuous Diaz to make way for the hero of the Metropolitan Wanda, that is Messias. The Devil takes control of the game again, the shots of Leao first and then of Ibra are not accurate. So after a series of errors in series, committed first by Kessie (from whom Matheus Henrique steals the ball) and then by Tonali, Berardi after having slalomied on Romagnoli crowns the afternoon realizing the goal of the trio. Romagnoli completes his horror afternoon by overwhelming Defrel launched at the net and making money a red card thirteen minutes from the end. Wednesday Milan returns to the field in Genoa against their friend Sheva, but with the Ligurians embroiled in the fight not to be relegated wise not to expect gifts.