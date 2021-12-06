Romamania: bad team, without ideas and games. But Mourinho always blames the players: that’s how good everyone is … | First page

Difficult, very difficult not to give in to frustration, after the disarming defeat against Bologna and the humiliating evening against Mourinho’s past. And it is always very difficult to criticize a monument, especially here in Rome. We have hundreds of them and we don’t even treat them that well, but woe to those who dare to touch one. Or to criticize it. So the question is very delicate. Delicatissssssima, Christian De Sica would say.

But what I have – indeed what we have – in front of my eyes after 16 league games and a couple of fools in the Cup, speaks very clearly. Roma does not have a game, ideas, set-up. It makes a beastly effort in looking for the door and plays with the fear of not making it for a few weeks now. Now, Mourinho has been the best men’s coach in the world, even if football is stuff that goes 300 per hour, changing and evolving from manager to coach. For one thing: a little more than three years ago we inserted the term ‘Sarrismo’ in the vocabulary, exalting Sarri and his Naples. It seems a century has passed and the Commander seems to have been in evident decline for a while. I was saying: Mou best men’s coach in the world. However, if he limits himself to eliminating this or that player as happened with several boys after the Bodo; to argue that against Inter “we knew we had zero potential”, certainly not giving Shomurodov and Zaniolo a caress – bad in the evening, but only because of them or because they were abandoned up front? – or to point out how the players are these and in summary, they give everything but more than this they do not know and cannot give (again yesterday), underlining – in practice – how the squad is mediocre, so everyone is good. You lose and say the players are scarce. Ok, what’s special about this? On the night of the humiliation against Simone Inzaghi and Dzeko (by the way, I don’t stop, but maybe now we realize ….) Mou also avoided the televised confrontation and the press conference. He himself who has made an art of communication by teaching all his colleagues. Yesterday, on the sidelines, silent and with his hands in the pockets of his jacket, he looked like a man who gave up. God forbid, but the impression, after seven defeats in 16 games, 8 points and 11 goals less than Fonseca’s Roma and a team that is getting worse from game to game, seems like this. Yesterday, with that Rome so low, terrified and perched back there, Zaniolo and Shomu abandoned in attack, it was understood after a few minutes that Inter would be walking.

Ps I understand the weight of absences, but we saw Roma ugly, fragile, without ideas and inconclusive in Bologna, with Torino and even before, just to give a couple of examples. And always blaming the players, even publicly, is not Special at all. No.