Romamania: Mourinho's 'collapso' forces revolution. But that change with Shomurodov … | First page

“Collapso”. That is, collapse. The Mou who does not give himself peace or explanations has not been able to find any other diagnosis. Nothing that could explain the collapse of Roma compared to such a small and modest Juve for seventy minutes that it doesn’t seem real. “Collapso” says Mou, who among the thousand flaws to be fixed now also has the definitive one of what seemed to be the Fonseca syndrome – the collapses to the rhythm of rap against the greats – and which is instead an evil rooted in the psyche of these players. That is, if the coach changes and the inferiority complex with respect to certain opponents remains the same, it means that the problem is in the men. Now it’s certified, more or less.

Collapso, says Mou. But it is also true that he who points the finger at Shomurodov who, as soon as he enters, defends so badly as to let Cuadrado escape towards that lethal cross, has not convinced at all about that change. And I ask: why a tip for a striker, Felix, on 3 to 1 and not, perhaps, a nice Kumbulla passing three behind to close every gap? Or a Calafiori who is certainly more defensive than the Uzbek? Because then it is with the changes that Allegri has made Roma anxious, leading them to the ‘Collapso’. It was enough for him to stop playing in ten (never seen Kean); placing the electric Morata up front, the sleepy Arthur in the direction with the move that, in my opinion, sent the midfield into a tailspin and that is Locatelli in the role of interior and area raider.

Let’s face it: even if Allegri had made more moves than the chess queen, celebrating him and his team today as a suddenly strong, concrete and lethal great team would be an overestimating mistake that Max certainly won’t make. He is the first to know that Rome committed suicide, perhaps a victim of the fatal certainty of having won it or of the fear that it could happen. Perhaps prey to an anxiety then resulted in individual errors that to put them together usually takes ten games of a mediocre team. Mou has pointed the finger on his own, on the habit of being mediocre which, as he says, becomes a comfort zone that eliminates all ambition.

He seems to have a great desire to change things and take it apart piece by piece, that comfort zone. But from here to think that he can succeed in the enterprise there is a long way to go and all uphill. Above all, it is unthinkable that he can do it alone. And in any case, that this is a team to be profoundly changed from the point of personality, it had been understood for some time. We will see.

