Roman Abramovich, cornered by the British government to sell to Chelsea

2022-03-02
When the news becomes official, few of us will be surprised to hear: “Roman Abramovich no longer owns Chelsea.” This while the conflict in Russia and Ukraine grows.
The owner is considering selling the club after 19 years of successful rule, this because he feels cornered by the British government. There are already potential buyers.
How much does Chelsea cost? Well, this Wednesday the Daily Telegraph reports that the team could be sold for 4,000 million pounds sterling, an astronomical figure.
The aforementioned outlet also points out that Abramovich has previously rejected offers worth £2.2bn but that there are still some interested in taking control of Chelsea, including Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.
“Abramovich is trying to sell his assets in England and also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly,” Wyss told the Swiss newspaper Blick.
“On Tuesday, three people and I received an offer to buy the club. Now I have to wait four or five days. Abramovich asks too much and, as you know, Chelsea owes him 2 billion or so, but they don’t have the money to pay him, ”he added. We will have to wait for the final decision, but the sale is almost imminent. On the other hand, Abramovich has already started selling all his assets in
Abramovich sold his house for 152 million pounds sterling, this for fear of suffering sanctions from the British government.