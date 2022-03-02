Roman Abramovich, cornered by the British government to sell to Chelsea

2022-03-02

When the news becomes official, few of us will be surprised to hear: “Roman Abramovich no longer owns Chelsea.” This while the conflict in Russia and Ukraine grows.

The owner is considering selling the club after 19 years of successful rule, this because he feels cornered by the British government. There are already potential buyers.

How much does Chelsea cost? Well, this Wednesday the Daily Telegraph reports that the team could be sold for 4,000 million pounds sterling, an astronomical figure.