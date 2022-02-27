Roman Abramovich leaves Chelsea due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to a change in the Premier League club Chelsea, which will no longer have owner Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovichowner of Chelsea, informed that he will leave the administration of the team to the Charitable Foundation of the English team, after the conflict that exists between Russiahis native country and Ukraine.

“During my nearly 20 years of ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always seen my role as the Club’s custodian, whose job it is to ensure we are as successful as possible today, as well as building for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always made decisions with the best interest of the Club at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why today I am giving to the trustees of the Charitable Trust of the Chelsea administration and care of Chelsea F.C.”, reported the English team through a press release.

In the text, the Russian points out that this movement does so to protect the interests of the Chelseaan aspect that is currently his priority.

The Russian Roman Abramovich pointed out that this movement is done to take care of the interests of Chelsea, Getty Images

“I think they are currently in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, the players, the staff and the fans.” Since Abramovich the arrived Chelseain 2003, the Blues have taken center stage in English and European football, because at that time they only had a Premier League and not a Champions League in their showcases.

already with Abramovichthe Blues have won five championships in the premier leaguein addition to raising two ‘Orejonas’, in 2011/2012 and 2020/2021, they even managed to win their first Club World Cup in the 2021 edition.

At the moment, Chelsea march in the third position of the premier league; while in the Champions League they are in the round of 16 phase, an instance in which they won 2-0 in the first leg against Lille of France, a rival they will meet again on March 16.