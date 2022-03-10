Roman Abramovich sanctioned, what will happen to Chelsea?

Roman Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea 0:35

(CNN) — The UK has added Russian oligarch and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich to its sanctioned list as part of its efforts to “isolate” Russian President Vlamidir Putin, putting the London club’s sale in doubt.

In a statement Thursday, the UK government said it would add a further seven oligarchs and politicians, including Abramovich, to its list of sanctioned people.

Abramovich announced this month that he plans to sell Chelsea, as it is “in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.” This came after he stated that he handed over the “management” of the club to the trustees of the club’s charitable foundation.

But the new sanctions will freeze their assets and prohibit “transactions with UK individuals and companies”, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement on Thursday. The billionaire will also face a travel ban that bars him from entering the UK.

What will happen to Chelsea?

According to the UK government, Chelsea will be granted a special license to continue “delivering on their commitments and carrying on football business”, including paying players and club staff. But you will not be allowed certain actions, such as buying and selling new players and selling game tickets beyond those already sold. Existing season ticket holders will be able to attend the games, as well as fans who purchased tickets prior to Thursday.

Chelsea and Abramovich, the end of an era 5:28

Fans can purchase food and drink at these matches, according to the statement. Under the sanctions, outside retailers who bought or produced club merchandise before Thursday will be allowed to sell their existing stock. This provided that no money is delivered to Chelsea.

British MP Chris Bryant had previously called for Abramovich to lose ownership of Chelsea after seeing a leaked UK government document in 2019 that said Abramovich was of interest because of his “links to the Russian state and his public association.” with corrupt activities and practices,” the deputy said in a Twitter post.

Abramovich’s fortune is estimated at 9.4 billion pounds ($12.36 billion), according to the UK government.

The UK is “absolutely determined” to sanction Russian oligarchs, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said this month. And she added that the UK was working on “an additional list” of oligarchs to sanction.

“There is no place for Putin’s henchmen to hide,” Truss continued.

CNN’s George Ramsay contributed to this report.