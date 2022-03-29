Roman Abramovich suffered skin and eye injuries in negotiations in Turkey

Chelsea and Abramovich, the end of an era 5:28

(CNN) — Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered minor skin peeling and sore eyes during Ukraine-Russia talks “a few weeks ago” in Turkey, a source close to the Ukrainian negotiation team told CNN. , adding that the incident was not considered serious.

Reuters on Monday quoted an unnamed US official as saying intelligence suggests Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators fell ill due to an environmental factor, not poisoning. “Intelligence suggests this was environmental,” the official said.

The confirmation comes after The Wall Street Journal and research group Bellingcat reported Monday that Ukrainian negotiators and Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning earlier this month on the sidelines of talks aimed at ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal and Bellingcat reported that the poisoning occurred on the sidelines of talks in Kyiv, while a source close to the Ukrainian negotiating team told CNN that the incident occurred on the sidelines of talks in Turkey.

Roman Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea 0:35

A source close to the Office of the President of Ukraine, speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity, said of the poisoning reports: “This is not true. Just another case of disinformation.”

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podoliak did not flatly deny the incident, but said that all Ukrainian negotiators were working as usual.

“There is a lot of speculation, various conspiracy theories and elements of different information games in the media field now. Therefore, I repeat once again: the members of the negotiating group are working today on a regular basis,” Podoliak told CNN.

A spokesman for Abramovich would only say “no comment from us, thank you” when contacted by CNN on Monday.

Abramovich, who was sanctioned earlier this month by the UK government along with other Russian oligarchs following the invasion of Russia, has been acting as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine, traveling between Moscow, Kyiv, Istanbul, Warsaw and beyond in amid a whirlwind of talks aimed at ending the conflict, his spokesman confirmed last month.

Abramovich’s role as an interlocutor in the Russian-Ukrainian talks is unofficial. He is not acting as part of a Russian delegation or as a Russian mediator, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Abramovich is “facilitating” to “ensure certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides,” he added.

“In order to maintain contacts between the two parties, it is necessary to obtain the approval of both parties. In the case of Abramovich, he has the approval [de su participación] from both sides”.