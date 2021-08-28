Luxury summer on the sea for several billionaires who, coming from various parts of the world, have crossed the Mediterranean aboard real super yachts. From a sheikh of Qatar a Bill Gates, passing through Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck. Among the last to anchor off our coasts, the Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich, entrepreneur who among other things owns the Chelsea, English team who just ripped Romelu Lukaku to Inter. He toured the Italian seas and was spotted in Sardinia on his Solaris, the most expensive yacht in the world.

Solaris, the most expensive yacht in the world: the price

According to the datasheet, Solaris is a super yacht 460 feet long, just under 140 meters, and 21.35 wide. It has 48 apartment cabins, 8 decks, a helicopter garage. There is a gym, swimming pool and relaxation area. It can accommodate about 100 people on board between crew (60) and passengers (36). The list price says 500 million euros approximately. No yacht in the world costs more. The peculiarity is that however he is not the greatest: he has to ‘settle’ for 16th place.

Solaris is the result of the work of a German shipyard, precisely in Bremerhaven: it is called Lloyd Werft. The designer of the vehicle is instead Australian, responds to the name of Marc Newson. He thought of a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, capable of reaching a speed of 18 knots.

Roman Abramovich: who is the billionaire with Solaris, the most expensive yacht in the world

Roman Abramovich is a personality known above all to football fans, as he was one of the first billionaires to invest in a ‘foreign’ club compared to his origins. Born in Russia, with Israeli citizenship, he bought Chelsea because he fell in love with the stadium while flying over it with a helicopter. For some, a simple whim: but over the years, since 2003, he has managed to achieve important successes.

But football is an ancillary activity: Abramovich’s luck began with Petroleum. From there he built a fortune that today, according to Corriere della Sera, amounts to 14.5 billion dollars. In addition to the Solaris, among the most notable entries are a mansion in Kensington (£ 125m), a penthouse on the Thames (£ 22m), a private jet (£ 75m), the Eclipse yacht (£ 400m). dollars, the second longest in the world with 164 meters, is also equipped with a personal missile defense system), the Sussurro yacht (16 million pounds), the Le Gran Bleu yacht (135 million pounds).