Roman Abramovich will mediate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The owner of Chelsea was contacted by the Ukrainian government to participate in the talks between the countries

Ukraine has asked the employer Roman Abramovichowner of Chelseawhich exercises mediator in the peace negotiations Come in Ukraine and Russia.

As confirmed by a spokesman for Abramovichgovernment Ukrainehas not contacted the Russian billionaire so that “help to achieve peace“.

Also, the film director Ukraineno Alexander Rodnyansky reported that Abramovich has been the only one who has responded to requests for Ukraine.

“I can confirm that the side Ukrainehave not tried to find someone in Russia willing to help them negotiate peace. They have a relationship with him through the Jewish community and have asked him for help. Although the influence of Abramovich is limited, he is the only one who has responded to their requests for help,” Rodnyansky said.

Abramovich announced this weekend that he was leaving the administration of the Chelsea in the hands of the foundation of the club, due to the moment that the United Kingdom lives with Russia. According to Israeli media, the country where he has a passport Abramovichthe Russian billionaire is present at the peace negotiations Come in Russia and Ukraine in Belarus, but this could not be confirmed.

“During my nearly 20 years as owner of the Chelsea HRI have always seen my role as custodian of the club, whose job it is to ensure we are as successful as possible, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.” Abramovich.

“I have always made decisions with the best interest of the club in mind. I remain committed to these values. That is why today I give the trustees of the Foundation charitable of Chelsea the management and the care of Chelsea HR “, he points out.

The Russian owner stressed that the Foundation he is in the best position to “watch over the interests of the club, the players, the coaching staff and the fans”.

However, the Foundation He has not taken over the club due to legal complications.

The leaders of the Foundation have doubts about whether it is compatible to run a charity in the UK at the same time as a football team, as would be the case if they take over the Chelsea.