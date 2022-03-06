Román ‘Chocolatito’ González defeated Julio César ‘Rey’ Martínez by unanimous decision

‘Chocolatito’ González won the Diamond commemorative belt of the World Boxing Council

The Nicaraguan Roman “Chocolate” Gonzalez won this Saturday by unanimous decision to the Mexican Julius Caesar “King” Martinez at super flyweight and took home the World Boxing Council Diamond commemorative belt.

Gonzaleznow with a record of 51 wins, 41 on the fast track, and three losses, prevailed on the cards by 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112 over Martínez, 18 wins, 14 by knockout, 2 losses, in a fight made in San Diego, California.

Roman Gonzalez, 34, imposed conditions with his strength and mobility during the first third of the fight. The Nicaraguan connected with greater power to the Mexican.

The best moment of “King“It was in the third episode; he put in combinations that put the 34-year-old veteran in trouble.

Towards the sixth round González punished Julio César with his right hand and made him stagger, but the bell saved his rival.

In the seventh episode, the Nicaraguan kept the punishment on the Mexico City native, right blows, hooks and combinations hurt Julius Caesarwho did not stop throwing blows with which he prevented the fight from being stopped.

In the eighth and ninth round Rey Martínez contained the attacks of “Chocolate“, managed to keep his distance and encouraged the exchange in the center of the ring, despite the obvious superiority in the power of his opponent’s blows.

In the penultimate, the Mexican boxer endured the punishment again and threw against Gonzalez a couple of uppercuts that made him shake, but Roman he didn’t flinch, he answered with strong lefts which he absorbed.”King“.

In the eleventh episode, Martínez, knowing that he was going down on the scorecards, came out more aggressively, throwing right-handers, “Chocolate” He put in a couple of rights and inflamed the face of his rival, who did not stop responding, despite the punishment.

Valiente the Mexican again accepted the exchange of blows; the Nicaraguan entered with combinations, connected to the face, punished the body, but could not bring down the injured 27-year-old rival.

In the break before the twelfth and final round, Roman Gonzalez he didn’t even sit down, he was totally noticeable, but “King” Martinez He did not give himself away, practically without legs to move, he endured the exchange.

The Mexican launched volleys with the intention of winning the battle on the fast track. Roman took advantage of the fatigue and punished the soft zones; “King” He responded with strong right hands and asked for more fight, until the bell decreed the end.