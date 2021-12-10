Roman Polanski – Jean-Max Méjean (edited)

If you stop at the itchiness of the news it’s over: Roman Polanski it should be faced regardless of the traumas and excesses that mark private life. In fact, a large part of his filmography shines with its own light, capable as it is of bringing back echoes of intellectual naturalism nouvelle vaugue to the areas medial of American cinema.

As the film critic writes René Prédal on p. 19 of the collective volume published by Gremese, Roman Polanski (2021, translation by Luigi Muneratto):

“He is, or aspires to be, Howard Hawks, George Cukor or Otto Preminger, and not Robert Bresson, Alain Resnais or Michelangelo Antonioni.”

The formal elegance of Roman Polanski is therefore anything but self-referring, and his specific, not surprisingly, transversal to genres, frequented and transcended according to personal perspectives and visions. How many (directors) would they have forced the icon Jack Nicholson to recite two-thirds of Chinatown with a plastered nose? How many would have fired one of the most disturbing horror films in history (Rosmary’s baby) without the use of ad hoc effects or sound systems? (Some insert lysergic in obligation to the period, if anything). How many would have managed to confine the theme of madness (Repulsion, The tenant on the third floor) within the coordinates of the unusual and the disturbing?

It supports Jean-Max Méjean, who edits and introduces the book:

“Roman Polanski’s cinema has […] able to establish itself with such a particular and easily identifiable style that we could easily talk about Polanski’s touch ”.

It is, as we know, the directorial “touch” prerogative of the greatest. The characteristic trait, unmistakable from the very first shots of which the Polanskian narrative is provided. Twenty-three feature films and about fifteen shorts, all examined in this volume with several voices – critical, biographical, analytical, even psychoanalytic – which return the expressive picture of the Polish director (naturalized French), summarized by Malgosia Abramowska (his personal assistant since Pianist onwards) like this:

“Roman Polanski is an orchestra conductor who can play all instruments”.

In short, a good part of Polanskian filmography belongs rightfully to the collective cinephile imaginary. I quote to skip, certainly not in order of merit: The knife in the water, Please don’t bite me on the neck, Tess, Frantic, Gall Moon, Death and the Maiden, The ninth door, not counting the films already mentioned.



Skillful orchestrator of claustrophobic indoor shots (even in Carnage, a very ferocious hidden comedy, taken from Yasmina Reza), decliner of topos in spite of the disparate plots (water, eros, hallucination, narrow, delirium), Roman Polanski emerges from this elegant editorial work (see also the photographic insert edited by Enrico Giacovelli) in close-up shot – precisely because parceled out in different points of view – among the most expressive / significant.

It is recommended to review the director’s entire filmography in light of the critical analyzes contained in the book.