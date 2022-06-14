Romance in sight? This Chris Evans said when asked about Shakira

In the midst of all the media turmoil that the separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué has caused, it was striking that the Colombian began to follow actor Chris Evans on social networks, who these days is promoting his latest film, Disney’s Lightyear and Pixar.

In an interview about the animated film, Evans was asked about the singer and his answer generated even more expectations about a possible future relationship. “I haven’t had a chance to meet her, but I’m a huge fan of hers,” he admitted.

On whether he would dare to participate in a video clip with Shakira, the interpreter humorously confessed that “he would be very ashamed to be by her side, because she is too good at it.”

When asked what he thinks of the entire movement that has been generated in networks to comfort the Colombian after his breakup, the 40-year-old American explained that he is not very aware of what is said, and “I do not pass lots of time on social media.

It may interest you: Does a nail take out another nail? The debate to overcome the amorous tusas

However, he admitted that he was also not bothered that people related them in some way because “she is spectacular”.

The reporter who interviewed him insisted on the subject and put him on the table if he would have an appointment with the 45-year-old woman from Barranquilla.

“What if I would go out with Shakira?” Chris Evans replied with some disbelief. “Are you trying to get me to have a thing with her?” he counter-asked between laughs.

However, the actor is recognized as one of Hollywood’s golden bachelors, and he himself has acknowledged fearing commitment.

“I am one of those who is terrified of feeling trapped in a relationship,” he explained in 2019 to the Hollywood Reporter. “I have always been very independent. I would like to be with someone who also has their own space, but I don’t see myself pairing up with someone who decides to do only what I like. That seems suffocating to me, ”he sentenced.