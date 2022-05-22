Romance of Eiza González and Jason Momoa goes “wind in the stern” according to a close source – telemicro news

The 32-year-old Mexican actress stars in the movie Ambulance and lives an affair with one of the most desired leading men in Hollywood.

A source revealed that Momoa, 42, is in an “exclusive” relationship with Gonzalez, not dating other people. The romance began in February after meeting “through work and common connections.”

“They are both busy with work but having fun together,” says a source, adding, “It’s nothing serious yet.”

Currently, the star of Aquaman lives a happy moment, according to a source close to the actor. “They are dating. She cares,” the source revealed to People. “He is in a good stage, working on Fast X“.

In January, Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet announced their separation after nearly 20 years of dating.

The actors have two children together: Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa Wolf, 13. Momoa also has a close relationship with his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

For her part, Eiza has had several loves, but she has not yet reached the altar and has not become a mother.

She and Momoa are seeing “where it goes” their relationship. “They have been spending time together when they can and making it work with both of their busy schedules,” this source tells PEOPLE.

This person ensures that both have “the same spirit” fun and adventurous. “He is a very good man, very generous and happy all the time,” he says of Momoa, whom he describes as a loving man.