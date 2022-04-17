Romance on TV? Érika Buenfil opens her heart and shouts her love for a novel heartthrob

Mexico City.- Recently the famous and renowned actress, Erika Buenfilonce again unleashed rumors of a supposed romance on televisionSo on social media opened his heart to his millions of followers and expressed his love for this handsome gallant of novels.

Buenfil, 50, is one of the most beloved and famous actresses, who currently stands out for her videos on TikTokso his private life is also ‘monitored’ by his millions of fans on social networks, who are still waiting to meet a heartthrob.

But the protagonist of True loves She continues to point out that she is not looking for a romance with anyone, and although she affirms that she is happy like this, the media and fans have linked her romantically with a couple of companions, such as Omar Iron Y Emmanuel Palomaresof which she has denied something more than friendship and work collaborations only.

But now, in your account Instagram The rumor began to emerge that he could be in a relationship, because he shared a video in which he can be seen very happy and smiling next to Eugene Sillerfamous actor who was in successful soap operas like To hell with the handsome.

Along with said video, in which both are seen walking very close together through the streets of Mexicoin elegant suits, she expresses that she is one of the best people she has ever met and that she loves him very much, thus confessing her great love for the young man, unleashing rumors that there could be something more.

It is worth mentioning that so far neither of the two has shown signs that they are dating, so this is only a “shippeo” between some of her fans, so that information remains as simple speculation.

Source: Instagram @erikabuenfil