Entertainment

Romance on TV? Érika Buenfil opens her heart and shouts her love for a novel heartthrob

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read

Mexico City.- Recently the famous and renowned actress, Erika Buenfilonce again unleashed rumors of a supposed romance on televisionSo on social media opened his heart to his millions of followers and expressed his love for this handsome gallant of novels.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 23 1 minute read

Related Articles

The actor identified with Marvel who could be Batman

11 mins ago

Kardashian family celebrates Easter with giant chocolate eggs

20 mins ago

The biggest party of Coachella weekend awaits big actors and rappers

22 mins ago

The main reason Zendaya changed her diet

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button