Romance rumors and worrying criminal history

Britney Spears may have fallen in love with a man with a worrying criminal history, The 41-year-old singer will start a new romance after announcing her divorce from Sam Asghari.

is about Paul Richard SolizA former Mexican prisoner, 37 years old, with a long and troubled criminal history, Brittany and Paul may have spent the last few weeks together so their love story must be going strong.

However, the ‘toxic’ interpreter environment will not view this relationship favorably due to the Mexican’s past, as reported by ‘Page Six’ media.







According to published information, the romance arose when Brittany hired Paul Richard to “take care of various household tasks” in her home, becoming inseparable from that moment. The two were recently seen hanging out together in Los Angeles.

Criminal history of Britney Spears’ alleged boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz



Paul Richard Soliz’s first arrest took place on this day 2004 for drug possession and saleAnd that resulted in him being sentenced to four years in federal prison.

In 2019Once again there were problems with the authorities public scandalHowever he was temporarily released for three years.

His third episode with justice occurred 2020 when inside weapon possession, A situation due to which he had to remain behind bars for three months. A sentence he served earlier this year.

“I’m not a bad guy. I understand all the things that have been said about me in the past, that I have a criminal record. I understand it,” the Mexican said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Britney is an amazing woman, very nice and positive”Announced about the singer.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: the alleged reason for their separation



Sam Asghari and Britney Spears They joined the list of couples who they announced their divorce this year. The actor and the pop singer were married for only 14 months and were unable to resolve their problems, about which the actor has broken his silence.

According to sources reported by ‘The Sun’, Sam took on the role of nurse and therapist, providing Britney with much-needed support as she restarted her life after taking complete control of her father.

However, Their marriage became a time bomb. Sam, 29, struggles to handle the complexities of Brittany, 41,’s world.

The source assured this It all started on their own wedding night, Instead of spending the night together, the ‘Toxic’ singer opted to hang out with her best friend and gay manager, Cade Hudson, leaving Sam alone in his room.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married last summer getty images

Sources close to the couple told the above media that Sam Asghari’s commitment to his interests, such as staying fit for fitness competitions and socializing, led to increasing differences with his wife.

Besides, Brittany Sappers wanted to start a family And this desire collides with Sam’s busy schedule, ultimately leading to a breakup between the two.

