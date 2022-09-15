Romance with William: This planetary star could have become the future Queen of England

Kate and William got married on April 29, 2011. AFP

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the British monarchy focuses the attention of the whole world. Charles III becomes king and his son, Prince William, will also become king in turn, with Kate Middleton at his side. But a planetary star could well have been in the place of the new Duchess of Cornwall. Britney Spears would have had a romantic relationship with Prince William in the 2000s. An old interview with the singer, in which she evokes a rapprochement with the prince, has resurfaced.

Invited to Franck Skinner’s talk show, the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” confided in 2002 that he had exchanged emails several times with the prince. At the time, the two were around 18 years old. At the height of her career, Britney even arranged to meet him while she was on tour in the UK. “We exchanged emails for a little while and he was supposed to come see me somewhere, but it didn’t work out,” the star said. However, she hadn’t let go of the matter and had also invited him to the restaurant, an invitation that the future king of England would have refused, without having given a reason.

No meeting

Prince William would have preferred a hunting party to his meeting with the American, had reported The Sun, at the time. Although these romance rumors have been denied by Buckingham, Christopher Andersen, author of the novel “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan” confirms Britney’s statements. “They tried to get together when they were young (…) There may have been telephone conversations, but I don’t remember that they managed to get together during this period”.

Soon after, Britney began a relationship with Justin Timberlake, and William met his future wife, Kate Middleton, at college.