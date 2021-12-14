Romania, Tg1 troupe kidnapped by a no vax senator

Lucia Goracci, a Rai journalist, was attacked in Romania by a no vax senator and her entourage. The troupe was in Bucharest for the production of a report for Tg1, which included an interview with the parliamentarian Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă, well known in the country for its denial positions on the COVID-19. Lucia Goracci was in the woman’s law firm when, at one point, her attitude became more aggressive.

From then on it was an escalation. Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă first invited the troupe Rai to leave his studio and then, as Lucia Goracci herself tells us in a report made for Tg1, different from that initially estimated, “ with a leap, the senator of the Republic Diana Șoșoacă stands in front of us and locks us in. Then, recovering us, he calls the police “.

The phone call to the Romanian law enforcement agencies tells another truth: “ Good evening, I am Senator Șoșoacă, I am asking for your help because people have entered my office and are threatening me “. At that point Lucia Goracci takes advantage of a distraction and manages to leave the office, going herself to ask the police for help, recounting what she experienced:” I’m back with the agents from my colleagues who have been locked in for a while now, but the criminals we seem to have become us. So her husband punches me “.

The RAI cameras continue to record everything that happened and you can see them shoving and violence against the RAI troupe, which complains about the Romanian police: “ You are not protecting us, we are journalists “. But the heartfelt words of Lucia Goracci receive as a counter-response those of the senator:” Search them, they must also have stolen. And delete all the images from him “. The interview with Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă ends at the police station, as Goracci herself tells us:” At the police station we are searched, guilty only of having gone to see part of the story up close. Free eight hours later, when it is now midnight, for the intervention of the Italian embassy “.

What happened to the Rai troupe is very serious. “ Romania apologizes for the serious attack on the Rai correspondent Lucia Goracci and her collaborators. If Bucharest is still Europe, such events must not happen. A journalist seized in the office of a novax senator during an interview, punched in front of the police who were supposed to protect her and then searched and held for hours in the police station “, reads a note from the executive Usigrai, which concludes: “ We expect the Italian government and the European Union to ask the Romanian government for an explanation of what has happened “.