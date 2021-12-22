Romania, the No vax assault on the Bucharest parliament – The video

A few hundred citizens yesterday, 21 December, attacked the Parliament building in Bucharest, Romania. These are No vax protesters who, after staging a protest in front of the legislative building against vaccines and anti Covid restrictions, entered the building. The raid was successful because the situation escaped the control of the guards who oversaw the construction. Entering the building, through the entrance gate of the Senate, the demonstrators vandalized some cars such as that of the US ambassador. The assault did not last long: people were blocked in front of the stairs and access doors to the building and then taken out by the police. The new prime minister, Nicolae Ciuca, urged the interior ministry to guarantee “the integrity of public buildings in the face of the possibility of violent demonstrations against the government”. After the incident, the General Directorate of the Gendarmes of Bucharest has made it known that it will take measures, starting with the identification of the organizers and participants in the protest.

Senator No vax and the Rai troupe

Just a week ago, the correspondent of TG1 Lucia Goracci and her crew were imprisoned for eight hours in the offices of the Romanian senator Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă, when Goracci had pressed her during an interview. After a few questions about the management of the pandemic, the senator closed the Tg1 troupe together with cameraman Miki Stojicic inside her office and called the police. «We had agreed on the interview not to do a thing to Giletti – said Lucia Goracci to The print – but when we pressed her she started accusing us of being a state TV, of supporting the government ». The senator had instead claimed to be “with God and religion”.

