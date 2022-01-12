Romano di Lombardia, he trained clients in the gym without a Green pass: sanctioned

In circulation in Romano without a mask or without a Green pass when mandatory in the final balance of the checks carried out by the local police. Over 140 the various commercial activities controlled as regards compliance with the anti-pandemic regulations. A specific activity conducted in the three weeks between the Christmas holidays and for the new year. 540 people were checked and of these 17, just over 3%, were fined with sanctions ranging from 400 to 600 euros for violating the anti Covid provisions. Including the mandatory use of the mask and the possession of the green pass to enter public places.

In the field for this prevention and control activity, the agents of the local police of the eastern Lower district, under the command of Arcangelo Di Nardo. Checks in Roman bars in other commercial establishments, at the train and bus station and sample checks in the streets and squares of the city



. Among the 17 people sanctioned are the managers, both Italians, of two bars in the city of the Bassa. One of them was found without a green pass, while in the second bar the manager had not verified the possession of the customers’ Green passes at the time of their entry into the restaurant. In the restaurant the agents found a customer without a green pass. Sanction of 600 euros for each of the two managers.

