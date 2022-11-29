Romantic and dreamy: This is the character of the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez in “The Umbrella Academy 3”

15 mar. 2022 – 4:00 p.m.



The youngest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, genesis rodriguez, has a new family, at least in fiction. The young actress will debut on June 22 on Netflix as part of the Sparrows family from the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”.

The streaming platform has already unveiled the trailer in which Genesis is seen among the new cast members. “The sparrows landed” is the short phrase that accompanies the video that has already been reproduced thousands of times on social networks.

The youngest daughter of “El Puma” appears in a long-sleeved blazer over a white blouse. Her straight hair with some waves and a serene expression on her face, but which at the same time notices a sign of combat. No wonder, they are right in front of the Hargreeves family, who upon seeing them assume a fighting position.

Génesis Rodríguez arrives on Netflix

Although the details of the production are kept secret, certain information about the character of Génesis Rodríguez came to light.

She is the fifth member of the Sparrow family. Her character’s name is Sloane/Sparrow Number Fivewho lives in a parallel world.

The rest of the Sparrows are played by Justin Cornwell (Marcus); Britney Oldford (Fei); Cazzie David (Jayme) and Jake Epstein (Alphonso), who join the cast that has been since the first seasons of the series.

“The Umbrella Academy” centers on a family of adopted superheroes trying to figure out the death of their father and, at the same time, stop an apocalypse, Deadline.com reviews.

The new cast members become the counterpart to the Umbrella Academy family of superheroes, consisting of Luther (Tom Hopper); Vanya (Elliot Page); Klaus (Robert Sheehan); Number Five (Aidan Gallagher); Diego (David Castañeda) and Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), who have been around since the first seasons.

“El Puma” proud of his daughter

Génesis is the youngest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, the result of his second marriage to the Cuban model Carolina Perez. The singer maintains a very close relationship with the young actress, who, unlike her older sisters, Liliana and Lilibeth Morilloshe does receive the full support of her father and stays away from controversy.

When her participation in the successful Netflix series became known, the singer himself congratulated her through her social networks with a heartfelt message.

“Congratulations my girl @genirodriguez for the new challenge ahead of you this year, you are now No. 5 in @umbrellaacad. All this is the result of your tireless work and determination to achieve things“he said then.

