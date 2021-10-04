romantic comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Steve Carel

Crazy, stupid, Love: on Netflix cast, plot and review

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011 film, is now available on Netflix.

Directed by the couple Glenn Ficarra And John Requa, film directors like Focus (2015), Lightning strike (2009) and screenwriters of Bastard Santa (2003).

History was written by Dan Fogelman, famous screenwriter of Cars And Rapunzel – The intertwining of the tower.

Movie plot

Cal Weaver And Emily Weaver I am a normal family living in a nice house with three wonderful children.

One evening Emily, in love with a colleague of hers, decides to divorce her husband who, due to the blow, starts going to night clubs.

The wandering in the life of night clubs pushes the man to try with other women to forget his wife, but his methods of approach are completely out of fashion and so he is rejected by all.

More and more lonely and depressed Cal vent his problems in alcohol.

One evening Cal knows Jacob Palmer, a skilled womanizer who seeing the man in desperate conditions decides to help him by improving his courtship method.

Cal takes on a new look and begins to have different acquaintances.

The story will lead to daring misunderstandings and amorous intertwining that will upset the life of the characters.

Meantime Cal he cannot get his ex-wife out of his mind with whom he is still deeply in love.

The cast of Crazy, stupid, love

The film boasts the presence of a stellar cast.

There are actors like Ryan Gosling (La La Land And Drive) in the role of the womanizer Jacob Palmer.

The role of the sloppy protagonist Cal Weaver is entrusted to the very nice Steve Carell (40 years virgin) while the wife of Emily is interpreted by Julianne Moore (The woman at the window And The hours).

The beautiful Emma Stone (Welcome to Zombieland) plays the seductive Hanna that will win the heart of the womanizer Jacob Palmer.

The young musician appears in the cast Jonah Bobo (Zathura – A space adventure) as Cal and Emily’s son.

The review of the film

The film could be read with two meanings: one linked to sex and the other to love.

In the first part the characters are driven by a sexual charge that leads them to make choices that will radically change their lives.

In the second part, however, they seem to understand that sex is not everything, giving a predominant value to love.

The couple Gosling–Carell it represents exactly the opposites that compensate each other in a troubled affair where they will learn from each other.

The comedy is fun, especially in the final part where the tensions created explode in a fight in the protagonist’s garden.

Even if the film manages to touch even dramatic points when the characters will be forced to investigate themselves and understand what is really important to them.