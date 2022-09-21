Romantic comedy, the classic genre that refuses to die

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in “A Passage to Paradise”

Many times the death certificate of the romantic comedy has been issued for being anachronistic, superficial or repetitive, and many other times it has managed to survive first and resurface later. It is true that thanks to the original productions of streaming services, the genre has maintained a certain validity in recent years, but It’s been a long time since there’s been a massive hit in movie theaters.

The new attempt to end this drought is “Passage to Paradise”a film that has its main commercial argument in its leading partner: nothing less than Julia Roberts and a George Clooney like Cary Grant.

“Pretty Woman” (1990), with Julia and Richard Gere.

At 54 years old, Roberts returns to the genre in which he shone during the 1990s with hits like “Pretty Woman”, along with Richard Gere; either “A Place Called Notting Hill”alongside Hugh Grant. And, although the scepter at that time was also disputed by meg ryan (“When Harry met Sally”, “Love tune”, “You have an e-mail”) or Andie McDowell (“Hechizo del tiempo”, “Four weddings and a funeral”), Julia ended up as undisputed queen.

“Pasaje al Paraíso” recovers several resources and elements from brilliant classics of the genre such as “Wrong sinner” (“The Philadelphia Story”), a George Cukor film with Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart; either “Fast of love” (“His Girl Friday”), by Howard Hawks, also with Cary Grant.

In essence, the brand new film by the Londoner Ollie Parker (writer of the two installments of “The exotic Marigold Hotel” and director of the sequel to “Mamma Mia!”) has a bit of war of the sexes and a return to the comedy of re-marriage (the characters of Clooney and Roberts have been divorced for 20 years).

can these two stars who are not going through the best moments of their careers and who have already worked together on films such as “The Big Swindle”, “The New Big Swindle” and “The Money Master” turn “Passage to Paradise” into a commercial success that allows not only to relaunch their careers but also to boost this genre that has lost the popularity it enjoyed until a couple of decades ago? The box office figures will give the verdict in the coming days.

Romance on the platforms

“Palm Springs” on the Star+ platform.

If a retrospective tour is made, some good exponents can be rescued in recent years, such as the Netflix film “Perhaps forever”; “Not even in dreams”with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen (also available on Netflix); “Palm Springs”with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti (Star+) or “Emma” (Star+), with Anya Taylor-Joy as the heroine of a new transposition of Jane Austen’s literary universe (we could even include, although somewhat forced, the musical “La La Land: A Love Story”a Damien Chazelle musical with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling that won six Oscars in 2017 and is available on platforms such as HBO Max or Paramount+).

Tom Cruise and Renée Zellweger in “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

But to find one “golden age” of the genre we must go back to the end of the aforementioned ’90s or the beginning of the 2000s, when -for example- Renée Zellweger he shone in “Jerry Maguire: Seduction and Challenge” either “The diaryof Bridget Jones”.

Also from the first half of the 2000s are several feature films that took elements of romantic comedy to take them to less predictable, more uncomfortable, more bittersweet and sick places, such as “Intoxicated with love”Paul Thomas Anderson’s (“Punch-Drunk Love”), with Adam Sandler and Emily Watson (HBO Max); either “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”by Michel Gondry, with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet (Netflix and HBO Max).

And in this review with a strong female accent, Cameron Diaz from “Crazy About Mary”, by the Farrelly brothers (Star+); the Alice Silverstone of “No idea” from a director who stood out in the genre like Amy Heckerling (Netflix and Movistar +), nor filmmakers like Harold Ramis, Rob Reiner, Nora Ephron or Garry Marshall.

super classics

This journey into the past and the heart of the romantic comedy takes us to the classics: Audrey Hepburn is an unavoidable figure in films like “The princess who wanted to live” (“Roman Holiday”, 1953), directed by William Wyler and the omnipresent Cary Grant as co-star; “Sabrina”(1954), by a great fan of the genre like Billy Wilder, with Humphrey Bogart ; either “luxury doll” (“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, 1961), by Blake Edwards.

“The Princess Who Wanted to Live” (1953), with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn WATCH VIDEO

And so we go back to the ’30s and ’40s to find “A thief in the bedroom” (Trouble in Paradise” (1932); “Ninotchka” (1939); Y “The bazaar of surprises” (“The Shop Around the Corner” (1940), all by that master of humor who was Ernst Lubitsch; two by George Cukor as the one mentioned “The Wrong Sinner” (1940) and “Adam’s Rib” (“Adam’s Rib”, 1949), with Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn; “The Three Nights of Eve” (“The Lady Eve” (1941), by Preston Sturges, with Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda; or “The lovable troublemaker”(“Bringing Up Baby”, 1938), by the great Howard Hawks, also with Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant.

Of course, this is a brief, capricious and inevitably incomplete list. Each cinephile or cinephile will be able to add their favorites. Fortunately, the history of cinema is full of romantic comedies, of couples who love, hate and love each other again, of misunderstandings that end well, of contexts dominated by cynicism or cruelty but in which in the long run love ends up imposing. Cinema as a balm, as a catharsis, as a romantic ideal, as a healing power against all the ills of this world.