Romantic comedy, the classic genre that refuses to die

Julia Roberts and George Clooney in “A Passage to Paradise”

Many times the death certificate of the romantic comedy has been issued for being anachronistic, superficial or repetitive, and many other times it has managed to survive first and resurface later. It is true that thanks to the original productions of streaming services, the genre has maintained a certain validity in recent years, but It’s been a long time since there’s been a massive hit in movie theaters.

The new attempt to end this drought is “Passage to Paradise”a film that has its main commercial argument in its leading partner: nothing less than Julia Roberts and a George Clooney like Cary Grant.

Pretty Woman 1990 with Julia and Richard Gere
“Pretty Woman” (1990), with Julia and Richard Gere.

At 54 years old, Roberts returns to the genre in which he shone during the 1990s with hits like “Pretty Woman”, along with Richard Gere; either “A Place Called Notting Hill”alongside Hugh Grant. And, although the scepter at that time was also disputed by meg ryan (“When Harry met Sally”, “Love tune”, “You have an e-mail”) or Andie McDowell (“Hechizo del tiempo”, “Four weddings and a funeral”), Julia ended up as undisputed queen.

“Pasaje al Paraíso” recovers several resources and elements from brilliant classics of the genre such as “Wrong sinner” (“The Philadelphia Story”), a George Cukor film with Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart; either “Fast of love” (“His Girl Friday”), by Howard Hawks, also with Cary Grant.

In essence, the brand new film by the Londoner Ollie Parker (writer of the two installments of “The exotic Marigold Hotel” and director of the sequel to “Mamma Mia!”) has a bit of war of the sexes and a return to the comedy of re-marriage (the characters of Clooney and Roberts have been divorced for 20 years).

can these two stars who are not going through the best moments of their careers and who have already worked together on films such as “The Big Swindle”, “The New Big Swindle” and “The Money Master” turn “Passage to Paradise” into a commercial success that allows not only to relaunch their careers but also to boost this genre that has lost the popularity it enjoyed until a couple of decades ago? The box office figures will give the verdict in the coming days.

Romance on the platforms

Palm Springs on the Star platform
“Palm Springs” on the Star+ platform.

If a retrospective tour is made, some good exponents can be rescued in recent years, such as the Netflix film “Perhaps forever”; “Not even in dreams”with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen (also available on Netflix); “Palm Springs”with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti (Star+) or “Emma” (Star+), with Anya Taylor-Joy as the heroine of a new transposition of Jane Austen’s literary universe (we could even include, although somewhat forced, the musical “La La Land: A Love Story”a Damien Chazelle musical with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling that won six Oscars in 2017 and is available on platforms such as HBO Max or Paramount+).

Tom Cruise and Rene Zellweger in Jerry Maguire 1996
Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger in “Jerry Maguire” (1996)

But to find one “golden age” of the genre we must go back to the end of the aforementioned ’90s or the beginning of the 2000s, when -for example- Renée Zellweger he shone in “Jerry Maguire: Seduction and Challenge” either “The diaryof Bridget Jones”.

Also from the first half of the 2000s are several feature films that took elements of romantic comedy to take them to less predictable, more uncomfortable, more bittersweet and sick places, such as “Intoxicated with love”Paul Thomas Anderson’s (“Punch-Drunk Love”), with Adam Sandler and Emily Watson (HBO Max); either “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”by Michel Gondry, with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet (Netflix and HBO Max).

And in this review with a strong female accent, Cameron Diaz from “Crazy About Mary”, by the Farrelly brothers (Star+); the Alicia Silverstone of “No idea” from a director who stood out in the genre like Amy Heckerling (Netflix and Movistar +), nor filmmakers like Harold Ramis, Rob Reiner, Nora Ephron or Garry Marshall.

super classics

This journey into the past and the heart of the romantic comedy takes us to the classics: Audrey Hepburn is an unavoidable figure in films like “The princess who wanted to live” (“Roman Holiday”, 1953), directed by William Wyler and the omnipresent Cary Grant as co-star; “Sabrina”(1954), by a great fan of the genre like Billy Wilder, with Humphrey Bogart ; either “luxury doll” (“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, 1961), by Blake Edwards.

“The Princess Who Wanted to Live” (1953), with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn

And so we go back to the ’30s and ’40s to find “A thief in the bedroom” (Trouble in Paradise” (1932); “Ninotchka” (1939); Y “The bazaar of surprises” (“The Shop Around the Corner” (1940), all by that master of humor who was Ernst Lubitsch; two by George Cukor as the one mentioned “The Wrong Sinner” (1940) and “Adam’s Rib” (“Adam’s Rib”, 1949), with Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn; “The Three Nights of Eve” (“The Lady Eve” (1941), by Preston Sturges, with Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda; or “The lovable troublemaker”(“Bringing Up Baby”, 1938), by the great Howard Hawks, also with Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant.

Of course, this is a brief, capricious and inevitably incomplete list. Each cinephile or cinephile will be able to add their favorites. Fortunately, the history of cinema is full of romantic comedies, of couples who love, hate and love each other again, of misunderstandings that end well, of contexts dominated by cynicism or cruelty but in which in the long run love ends up imposing. Cinema as a balm, as a catharsis, as a romantic ideal, as a healing power against all the ills of this world.

\"Julia
Julia Roberts y George Clooney en \"Pasaje al para\u00edso\" <\/figcaption><\/figure> Muchas veces se ha extendido el certificado de defunci\u00f3n de la comedia rom\u00e1ntica por anacr\u00f3nica, superficial o reiterativa y otras tantas ha logrado sobrevivir primero y resurgir despu\u00e9s. Es cierto que gracias a las producciones originales de los servicios de streaming el g\u00e9nero mantuvo cierta vigencia en los \u00faltimos a\u00f1os, pero hace mucho tiempo que no se produce un \u00e9xito masivo<\/strong> en salas de cine.

El nuevo intento por terminar con esa sequ\u00eda es \u201cPasaje al Para\u00edso\u201d<\/strong>, pel\u00edcula que tiene en su pareja protag\u00f3nica el principal argumento comercial: nada menos que Julia Roberts<\/strong> y un George Clooney<\/strong> en plan Cary Grant.\u2028\u2028<\/p>

\"Mujer
\"Mujer bonita\" (1990), con Julia y Richard Gere. <\/figcaption><\/figure>A sus 54 a\u00f1os, Roberts regresa al g\u00e9nero en el que brill\u00f3 durante la d\u00e9cada de 1990 con \u00e9xitos como \u201cMujer bonita\u201d<\/strong>, junto a Richard Gere; o \u201cUn lugar llamado Notting Hill\u201d<\/strong>, junto a Hugh Grant. Y, si bien el cetro en aquella \u00e9poca estuvo disputado tambi\u00e9n por Meg Ryan <\/strong>(\u201cCuando Harry conoci\u00f3 a Sally\u201d, \u201cSinton\u00eda de amor\u201d, \u201cTienes un e-mail\u201d) o Andie MacDowell<\/strong> (\u201cHechizo del tiempo\u201d, \u201cCuatro bodas y un funeral\u201d), Julia qued\u00f3 al final como reina induscutida.\u2028\u2028<\/p>

\u201cPasaje al Para\u00edso\u201d recupera varios recursos y elementos de brillantes cl\u00e1sicos del g\u00e9nero como \u201cPecadora equivocada\u201d<\/strong> (\u201cThe Philadelphia Story \u201d), pel\u00edcula de George Cukor con Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart; o \u201cAyuno de amor\u201d<\/strong> (\u201cHis Girl Friday\u201d), de Howard Hawks, tambi\u00e9n con Cary Grant.<\/p>

En esencia, el flamante film del londinense Oli Parker\u00a0<\/strong> (guionista de las dos entregas de \u201cEl ex\u00f3tico Hotel Marigold\u201d y director de la secuela de \u201cMamma Mia!\u201d) tiene un poquito de guerra de los sexos y una vuelta a la comedia de re-matrimonio (los personajes de Clooney y Roberts se han divorciado hace 20 a\u00f1os).\u2028\u2028<\/p>

\u00bfPodr\u00e1n estas dos estrellas que no atraviesan por los mejores momentos de sus carreras<\/strong> y que ya han trabajado juntos en pel\u00edculas como \u201cLa gran estafa\u201d, \u201cLa nueva gran estafa\u201d y \u201cEl maestro del dinero\u201d convertir a \u201cPasaje al Para\u00edso\u201d en un suceso comercial que permita no solo relanzar sus carreras sino tambi\u00e9n impulsar a este g\u00e9nero que ha perdido la popularidad de la que goz\u00f3 hasta hace un par de d\u00e9cadas?\u00a0Las cifras de taquilla dar\u00e1n el veredicto<\/strong> en los pr\u00f3ximos d\u00edas.\u2028\u2028<\/p>

Romances en las plataformas<\/h2>

\"Palm
\"Palm Springs\" en la plataforma Star+. <\/figcaption><\/figure> Si se hace un recorrido retrospectivo se podr\u00e1n rescatar en los \u00faltimos a\u00f1os algunos buenos exponentes como el film de Netflix \u201cQuiz\u00e1s para siempre\u201d<\/strong>; \u201cNi en sue\u00f1os\u201d<\/strong>, con Charlize Theron y Seth Rogen (tambi\u00e9n disponible en Netflix); \u201cPalm Springs\u201d<\/strong>, con Andy Samberg y Cristin Milioti (Star+) o \u201cEmma\u201d (Star+), con Anya Taylor-Joy como la hero\u00edna de una nueva transposici\u00f3n del universo literario de Jane Austen (hasta podr\u00edamos incluir aunque de manera algo forzada al musical \u201cLa La Land: Una historia de amor\u201d<\/strong>, musical de a Damien Chazelle con Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling que en 2017 gan\u00f3 seis premios Oscar y disponible en plataformas como HBO Max o Paramount+).

\"Tom
Tom Cruise y Ren\u00e9e Zellweger en \"Jerry Maguire\" (1996) <\/figcaption><\/figure>Pero para encontrar una \u201c\u00e9poca de oro\u201d del g\u00e9nero <\/strong>hay que retrotraerse hasta finales de los mencionados '90 o principios de los 2000, cuando -por ejemplo- Ren\u00e9e Zellweger <\/strong>se luc\u00eda en \u201cJerry Maguire: Seducci\u00f3n y desaf\u00edo\u201d <\/strong>o \u201cEl diario de Bridget Jones\u201d.<\/strong> \u2028<\/p>

Tambi\u00e9n de la primera mitad de los 2000 son varios largometrajes que tomaron elementos de la comedia rom\u00e1ntica para llevarlos hacia lugares menos previsibles, m\u00e1s inc\u00f3modos, m\u00e1s agridulces y enfermizos como, por ejemplo, \u201cEmbriagado de amor\u201d <\/strong>(\u201cPunch-Drunk Love\u201d), de Paul Thomas Anderson, con Adam Sandler y Emily Watson (HBO Max); o \u201cEterno resplandor de una mente sin recuerdos\u201d<\/strong>, de Michel Gondry, con Jim Carrey y Kate Winslet (Netflix y HBO Max).\u2028\u2028<\/p>

Y en este repaso con mucho acento femenino no pueden faltar la Cameron Diaz de \u201cLoco por Mary\u201d<\/strong>, de los hermanos Farrelly (Star+); la Alicia Silverstone de \u201cNi idea\u201d<\/strong>, de una directora que se destac\u00f3 en el g\u00e9nero como Amy Heckerling (Netflix y Movistar+), ni cineastas como Harold Ramis, Rob Reiner, Nora Ephron o Garry Marshall.<\/p>

Supercl\u00e1sicos<\/h2> \u2028\u2028Este viaje hacia el pasado y el coraz\u00f3n de la comedia rom\u00e1ntica nos lleva hasta los cl\u00e1sicos: Audrey Hepburn<\/strong> es una figura insoslayable en films como \u201cLa princesa que quer\u00eda vivir\u201d<\/strong> (\u201cRoman Holiday\u201d, 1953), con direcci\u00f3n de William Wyler y el omnipresente Cary Grant como coprotagonista; \u201cSabrina\u201d <\/strong>(1954), de un gran cultor del g\u00e9nero como Billy Wilder, con Humphrey Bogart<\/strong>; o \u201cMu\u00f1equita de lujo\u201d <\/strong>(\u201cBreakfast at Tiffany\u2019s\u201d, 1961), de Blake Edwards.\u2028\u2028

\"La princesa que quer\u00eda vivir\" (1953), con Gregory Peck y Audrey Hepburn<\/h2> <\/p> <\/div>

Y as\u00ed llegamos hasta los a\u00f1os '30 y los '40 para encontrar a \u201cUn ladr\u00f3n en la alcoba\u201d <\/strong>(Trouble in Paradise\u201d (1932); \u201cNinotchka\u201d<\/strong> (1939); y \u201cEl bazar de las sorpresas\u201d<\/strong> (\u201cThe Shop Around the Corner\u201d (1940), todas de ese maestro del humor que fue Ernst Lubitsch; dos de George Cukor como la apuntada \u201cLa pecadora equivocada\u201d<\/strong> (1940) y \u201cLa costilla de Ad\u00e1n\u201d <\/strong>(\u201cAdam's Rib\u201d, 1949), con Spencer Tracy y Katharine Hepburn; \u201cLas tres noches de Eva\u201d<\/strong> (\u201cThe Lady Eve\u201d (1941), de Preston Sturges, con Barbara Stanwyck y Henry Fonda; o \u201cLa adorable revoltosa\u201d<\/strong> (\u201cBringing Up Baby\u201d, 1938), del gran Howard Hawks, tambi\u00e9n con Katharine Hepburn y Cary Grant.\u2028\u2028<\/p>

Por supuesto, se trata de una lista somera, caprichosa e inevitablemente incompleta. Cada cin\u00e9filo o cin\u00e9fila podr\u00e1 sumar sus favoritas<\/strong>. Por suerte, la historia del cine est\u00e1 llena de comedias rom\u00e1nticas, de parejas que se aman, se odian y se vuelven a amar, de malos entendidos que terminan bien, de contextos dominados por el cinismo o la crueldad pero en los que a la larga el amor se termina por imponer. El cine como b\u00e1lsamo, como catarsis, como ideal rom\u00e1ntico, como poder curativo contra todos los males de este mundo.<\/p> <\/div>

