romantic getaway to Venice with the son of controversial billionaire Sir Philip Green

The British actress would have found love in the arms of a certain Brandon Green, a wealthy British heir, as evidenced by the photos of the DailyMailpublished Friday, August 19.

Emma Watson would she have found shoe at his foot? Last September, the actress was photographed leaving a heliport alongside a certain Brandon Green, son of the wealthy British businessman Sir Philip Green. Since then, rumors of a romantic rapprochement have been rife. It seems that this romance is confirmed. In its columns, the DailyMail publishes this Friday August 19 pictures of the star of Harry Potter, walking hand in hand with the young man of 29 years in the streets of Venice.

Complicity and Joy

On the pictures, we see the actress all smiles, dressed in a red dress with white polka dots, strolling briskly through the alleys of the City of the Doges. The one who devours her with his eyes is not far away, blond hair up in a bun and dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and Prussian blue pants. After their walk, the two lovebirds headed for the canals to join their private boat.

It was Brandon Green who reportedly made the first move more than a year ago, reports the DailyMail . Emma Watson was in the process of separating from her boyfriend at the time, Leo Alexander Robinton, a Californian entrepreneur. “Brandon courted Emma all summer, confided a source in September to our British colleagues. She spent a lot of time with Brandon. He’s really nice to her and she enjoys his company.” And to add: “Brandon and Leo look alike. She definitely has a type.

A Dividing Romance

Indeed, the actress has long cultivated a penchant for anonymous people, most of whom are not referenced on IMDb, and have a profile more Mark Zuckerberg than Brad Pitt. But this time, this new boyfriend is an exception to the rule, due to his very sulphurous family heritage.

Brandon Green is indeed the son of Sir Philip Green. Once a British fashion mogul, the businessman, famous for his indecently luxurious parties, suffered a brutal fall following accusations of sexual harassment and racism, then, more recently, the bankruptcy of his loan empire -à-porter Arcadia (Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Burton), swept away by the pandemic and years of risky management.

An astonishing choice of heart according to some members of Emma Watson’s entourage, who is considered a fervent feminist and environmentalist, notes the DailyMail. However, as pointed out by another source interviewed by our colleagues, Brendan would be far from being the spitting image of his father.

He too would be more connected to saving the planet rather than glitter. “He was very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans, reports a witness. He does a lot of charitable work with the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene Foundation. And to add: “He is very focused on fitness and is involved in galas and charities that help the planet. He often cleans the beaches and does whatever he can to help.”