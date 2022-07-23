Romantic movies on Netflix ideal to watch as a couple this weekend — FMDOS

Since FMDOS We bring you three options romantic movies available in Netflix to see in partner. If you are looking for a film full of emotions and that manages to captivate both in the couple, you cannot help but visualize the following options.

Eat Pray Love:

A classic of romantic movies available in Netflix whose synopsis indicates: “Liz Gilbert, played by Julie Roberts, she had everything a modern woman dreams of having a husband, a house, a successful career but she felt confused and lost; she looking for what she really wanted in life.

“Recently divorced and at a crossroads, Gilbert steps out of her comfort zone risking everything to turn her life around; starting a journey around the world that becomes a crusade for self-discovery. On her travels she discovers the true pleasure of nourishing oneself eating in Italy, the power of prayers in India and unexpectedly, inner peace and true love in Bali.

This film is based on the successful memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert, which proves that there is more than one way to go out and see the world.

Love and Ice Cream, Netflix Original

Netflix revealed about this film: «Keeping the promise made to her sick mother, a university student enjoys the summer of her life in Rome thanks to his mother’s old diary, which will serve as his guide as he falls in love with the charms of the city, its people and, of course, ice cream.

The film is based on the book of the same name, starring Susanna Skaggs, Saul Nanni Y Tobia DeAngelis.

Persuasion, with Dakota Johnson

The official synopsis of this film available on the streaming platform Netflix notes: “Anne Elliot, a sensitive, modern, non-conformist woman, lives with her uptight family, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth, the handsome suitor she rejected, bursts back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her and listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.

