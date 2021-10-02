Rome 2021: Belfast by Kenneth Branagh in competition at Alice in the City, Johnny Depp the most awaited guest

Belfast by Kenneth Branagh in competition at Alice in the City, in the program of the parallel section of Rome 2021 the arrival of Johnny Depp and the master of Japanese animation Mamoru Hosoda with the anime Belle.

It will take place in Rome from 14 to 24 October 2021, as part of the Rome Film Fest Rome 2021, the XIX edition of Alice in the city, directed by Gianluca Giannelli and Fabia Bettini. The screening of Belfast, autobiographical work by Kenneth Branagh presented in competition, the fans of Johnny Depp who will intervene to present the animated series Puffins.

Berlin 2020: Johnny Depp at the Minamata photocall

Among the special events, in addition to the opening film, the announced Ghostbusters: Legacy, will be presented the animated film Ron – An unscheduled friend and The Addams Family 2. More animation, but much more adult, in the new film by Ari Folman, the touching Where Is Anne Frank? while the musical Dear Evan Hansen will focus attention on the theme of self-acceptance.

Judging by the excitement of the Roman fans, the most anticipated event + is the arrival of Johnny Depp, in Rome on October 17 to present the animated series Puffins, which sees the actor as the voice actor of the protagonist, Johnny Puff. The Japanese master Mamoru Hosoda will also hold an exclusive masterclass and will present his latest work, the Belle anime.

Among the homages, the restoration of toxic love by Claudio Caligari and of all guilty of paradise by Francesco Nuti.

Loading... Advertisements The Addams Family 2: one of the summer character posters

Always attentive to issues related to the younger generations, Alice nella città will present a program of premieres, films, documentaries and short films, directorial debuts and original confirmations: 10 works from the Young Adult Competition, 4 Out of Competition films, to which they add 10 films in competition and 4 special screenings in the Panorama Italia section dedicated to the young promises of our cinema; 8 Special Events which will be flanked by the selection of Sintonie, the new program line conceived in collaboration with the Venice International Film Festival and the Berlinale which will bring together 4 Venice 78 films and three Generation 14plus films. The program is completed by 3 TV series, 4 restorations and 20 short films (10 in competition, 8 out of competition, 2 special events) selected in collaboration with Premiere Film.

Rome 2021: Ghostbusters: Legacy inaugurates Alice della Città

The 10 films that make up the selection of this year’s competition are connected by innumerable threads that bind and complement each other: they generate a very strong relationship between the imagination and life, they take adolescence as a dimension into consideration. creative and solemn in which to explore more boldly the existential implications, which often make us unable to live the present and imagine the future. Among the most anticipated titles are Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, an autobiographical tale made up of lighthearted and intense moments that reconstruct his coming-of-age story in his hometown, during the Northern Irish turmoil of the late 1960s, and Petite maman by Celine Sciamma , where childhood collides, as in a spell, with the cycle of life and death. the only Italian in competition, Anima bella by Dario Albertini.

This year, the Auditorium della Conciliazione is added to the rooms of the Auditorium Parco della Musica, which for the first time makes all its spaces available to host the official program of the festival, the Cinema Savoy and the Casa del Cinema dedicated to gifts and meetings with the authors.