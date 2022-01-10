Rome, a defender on loan if the transferable ones leave: the list of exits

ROME – Four goals scored by Juventus, many individual mistakes between technical and mental missteps. Roma against the bianconeri collapsed at the Olimpico scoring three goals in seven minutes, losing in an incredible way a match that they had in hand until the 70th minute. Mourinho against Juventus opted for a back four given Mancini’s unavailability and lack of confidence in Kumbulla, but Smalling and Ibanez also disappointed expectations with a series of mistakes that led to the knockout. Here because Roma after the arrival of Sergio Olilveira could also think of a last shot in the winter transfer market , looking for a defender of experience, quality and personality to reinforce the department and give Mourinho another leader on the pitch.

A defender who would always come on loan, perhaps with the right of redemption, but of course only after making room in a squad made up of many players who do not fit into Mourinho’s plans. Eight players who could go away on loan or outright to ease the salary or raise cash.

Rome, the idea of ​​a defender from the market but only after the sales

Among the players away on loan there is certainly Reynolds who in his experience in the Giallorossi has collected few appearances and is not considered up to the level of Serie A. He is followed by Anderlecht, soon there will be news on his transfer. Same goes for Calafiori who is waiting for the green light to go to Cagliari on loan to play. Villar Celta Vigo likes it, while for Darboe solutions are sought to make it play continuously.

For Diawara he is looking for a team on a permanent basis, he is sought by Turin who has not yet sunk the blow. Borja Mayorl instead he is awaiting requests to leave Rome: he has now become the fourth choice behind Abraham, Felix and Shomurodov. Two other players are leaving and they are the redundancies who have been training individually since June: Fazio And Santon. The first has requests in Spain and some Serie A clubs have asked for information, the second is negotiating the consensual termination with Roma. All salaries saved, little income but a reduction in the amount of wages. One time closed some of these operations Tiago Pinto could think of a new central defender.