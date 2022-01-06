Rome, a ‘gift’ for Mourinho: figures and formula of the deal

Roma are already at work to give Josè Mourinho another heavy hit in this winter transfer window. The formula for reinforcement in midfield

Head to the field but also to the market for the Rome, which is preparing to reinforce the staff available to Josè Mourinho ahead of the second part of the season. The Giallorossi need to raise the engine revs, also offering a consistency of performance that this year has only been seen at times. Much will also pass from the transfer market with the management to work to make some new arrows available to the ‘Special One’ as soon as possible.

In particular, focus on the midfield, where after having almost completed the loan purchase of the multipurpose Maitland-Niles, Roma would have identified the right reinforcement in that Sergio Oliveira already approached the capital last summer, as well as Juventus albeit to a lesser extent.

READ ALSO >>> Milan-Rome, Mourinho: “Two signings, here’s how” | The point about Pellegrini

Calciomercato Roma, Sergio Oliveira is approaching: the formula of the agreement

The sensitive goal for the Roma midfield is therefore Sergio Oliveira, born in 1992 of Port with a good physical structure and excellent technical and construction skills, which makes its weight felt even in the goal area. In fact, this season the Lusitanian has already scored five goals, while last year between cups and the championship at the end of the race he reached a total of well 20 markings.

READ ALSO >>> EXCLUSIVE | Free reinforcement for Mourinho, Roma want to beat the competition

Features that would make Mourinho very comfortable in the median and according to the latest rumors collected in Portugal by Calciomercato.it, the Oliveira track is heating up and the agreements appear close with the formula of the loan with the right. The deal should also travel on a total figure that is between 15 and 18 million euros. Negotiation that could therefore bring one of his pupils to the court of the ‘Special One’, already a desire of last summer.