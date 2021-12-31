Sports

Rome, a positive footballer: Milan at risk

0

A Roma footballer, still not officially identified, tested positive for the swab test for Covid-19.

Unfortunately, official news about Serie A footballers infected by Covid-19. In this period of holidays, cases are in fact multiplying, fortunately almost all asymptomatic.

Rome
Rome (© LaPresse)

This morning the news came of the three positive cases in Inter, including the center forward Edin Dzeko. A little while ago also the Rome announced that a player from his own squad was the result positive to the swab.

The Giallorossi club leaked that the player in question would result slightly positive to the molecular swab carried out yesterday. The name of the card holder is not known, who will repeat the test in the next few hours to confirm or deny the previous result.

The race against the Milan, which will take place next January 6 at San Siro. In the previous hours it was rumored that the element in question had already tested positive for the rapid swab at Fiumicino airport, returning from holidays spent in Dubai. The Romanista is already in preventive and home isolation.

