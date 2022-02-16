Rome, a ridiculous shot at the Mou

The Italians really like the big shot. It is a very widespread sport and many are the greats killed over time, for millennia. In every field, from politics to games. In our times – the empire of the media – we realize this more easily. It is enough to look around to realize that you are surrounded by half figures placed in areas of great responsibility. It is the punishment of the country that the Great Ones invoke them, adore them and as soon as they can it knocks them down. According to procedure, the mere announcement of the arrival of a high-level figure is greeted with joy, feeling deserving of so much attention. The physical appearance of the subject then gives rise to sensational and infinite celebrations, the jubilation is accompanied by fescennini and articolesse. And the sun shines on human miseries.

Until the time of sunset. I took a long time, but you understood who I’m talking about: José Mourinho, the Mou who in a few months became the Mah, passing from audacious certainty to vile doubts. For weeks I have been hearing that he is boiled, he is no longer him, and that we expected more. On Monday someone reminded me with some satisfaction that he is seven points less than Fonseca (do you want him back?) Despite having made the Friedkins spend millions. And then he has no play and what does it matter if his team made a series of senseless mistakes in Reggio.

Roma have one of the three greatest coaches in world football, the most successful (elsewhere) in the history of a club that in 96 years has won only three championships and that for 5,000 days has scored zero titles in the diary. Yet in six months – and being able to take only second and third choices – Mou da Medjugorje would have had to change the course of history with a snap of his fingers.

If the Italians like shooting – in this field it is enough to recall the ingratitude that Vittorio Pozzo suffered, the infinite punishments of Enzo Bearzot, the about-face of the Sacchiani, the repudiation of Bernardini and Ancelotti, Allegri and Capello – for the Romans it is a secular specialization, from Caesar down – so to speak – a massacre of powerful, victors, saviors of the fatherland, men of providence. In football, the best is being achieved and the Portuguese is realizing that before accepting the Giallorossi bench he was certainly informed of the works of his predecessors, I mean of those who won. Little, but good. Equipped – it is history – of absolute champions and in any case of important and powerful teams in front of which Mourinho’s Rome blushes. Falcao’s Liedholm took their time to win the championship; while Capello with Bati, Totti, De Rossi and Samuel, just to say, immediately hit the mark, even urged by a Lazio championship; in his case, an attempt was made to bring down the winner, a ceremony that Fabio foiled by leaving for his cocks.

Mourinho himself, first celebrated as a Special and now discussed, caught the legendary Treble in the second season of the Nerazzurri. It is scandalous that today he has to suffer the “all and now” of a gang of helpless detractors. And fortunately he does not reside at the Hotel Raphael, often mentioned in these days for other anniversaries.