Rome, Abraham the new penalty taker? Here is Mourinho’s explanation

Mourinho on the penalty taker of Roma
“The first penalty taker is Sergio Oliveira. Tammy took the ball, as he did in Turin. I don’t know the dialogue today. In Turin Veretout wanted to shoot and something negative was generated. My feeling is that Sergio left him today. I think he had the right maturity, leaving the shot to Tammy, but the penalty taker today was Sergio.We trained for a week on penalties, even before Inter Milan and before today, my decision for today was Sergio. I hid in the tunnel: I saw but I hid because I could have a reaction and it was better not to be found by the cameras ”.
Rome and Fantasy Football: Abraham new penalty shooter?
Tammy Abraham yesterday scored a penalty in the match between Sassuolo and his Roma. A good news for all the fantasy coaches who have focused on the English striker. The reality, however, is another. On the ball were Pellegrini and Oliveira who, however, opted to leave the ball to the English striker who insisted with the two midfielders to beat the penalty.
Despite the sudden change of penalty taker against Sassuolo, however, the hierarchy does not change: the main penalty takers are Pellegrini and Oliveira, but now the Portuguese seems to be slightly ahead. Abraham seems to have become the third choice with Veretout slipping to the bottom of the list of penalty takers.