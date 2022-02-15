Rome, Abraham the new penalty taker? Here is Mourinho’s explanation

Rome and Fantasy Football: Abraham new penalty shooter?

Tammy Abraham yesterday scored a penalty in the match between Sassuolo and his Roma. A good news for all the fantasy coaches who have focused on the English striker. The reality, however, is another. On the ball were Pellegrini and Oliveira who, however, opted to leave the ball to the English striker who insisted with the two midfielders to beat the penalty.

Despite the sudden change of penalty taker against Sassuolo, however, the hierarchy does not change: the main penalty takers are Pellegrini and Oliveira, but now the Portuguese seems to be slightly ahead. Abraham seems to have become the third choice with Veretout slipping to the bottom of the list of penalty takers.