“Rome against everything and everyone. Zaniolo? Better if he goes abroad”

ROME – Roma is defeated by Dall’Ara against Bologna : decides Svanberg’s first-half goal. For the Giallorossi it is the sixth knockout in this league , and now the fourth place occupied by Atalanta is six points away. At the end of the match Mourinho spoke to Dazn’s microphones to comment on the match: “We have to come up with a team to play on Saturday. Luckily I changed Mancini, otherwise he too would have taken the yellow card for not playing with Inter. Congratulations to Bologna who played a good game. Congratulations to my Rome, even today they gave everything, against everything and everyone. Injuries before and during the game, and some hidden injuries. Then a few episodes… I’m proud of my boys, I’m with them. If I were Zaniolo I would begin to think that it becomes difficult to play in Serie A “.

These are the words of Mourinho at the press conference

A comment on the evening?

“We are already thinking about the next one. Congratulations to Bologna and its players who fought for this result, but also congratulations to mine who faced so many difficulties, including injuries, Covid, physical problems during the match and everyone fighting for the result during the match. I am with them. I speak against myself, but if I am Zaniolo I begin to think about not staying in Serie A for so long because I feel bad for him for what he has to suffer. As for my personal situation and mine yellow, since Pairetto talked to me after the game, I don’t need to comment on it in any other way “.

These instead are the words of Mourinho to the official channels of the club.

“I have little to say. Congratulations to Bologna because they won, they fought so hard to win, congratulations to mine because even with difficulties, fatigue, injuries, episodes, as always they went to the end. Just to finish, I speak against myself: I advise Zaniolo to go abroad, because here in Italy it is becoming impossible for him “.