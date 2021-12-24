Rome, agreement for the rescue and relaunch of the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina hospital – Corriere.it

from Laura Martellini

The Sanit Cattolica and Leonardo Del Vecchio Foundations with the Gemelli Polyclinic have chosen Christmas Eve to announce a new course for the Roman hospital

An announcement that gives breath to Roman health care, given on Christmas Eve: the Catholic Healthcare Foundation, established by the pope on 6 October last, and the Leonardo Del Vecchio Foundation, united within the newborn joint venture for Sanit Isola Tiberina (Sit), today announced the agreement for the rescue and relaunch of the Fatebenefratelli San Giovanni Calibita hospital on Isola Tiberina, in Rome. Sit will have all the financial and professional resources available to complete the operation.

The intention to make the Roman hospital located on the islet in the middle of the Tiber an excellence of the national health panorama again. The Fatebenefratelli San Giovanni Calibita hospital will be able to count on an industrial partner, identified after a careful selection in the Agostino Gemelli Ircc University Hospital Foundations: a structure, as is well known, endowed with a wealth of skills of the highest level, recognized at international level, and capable of ensuring management based on the excellence of healthcare and research. The project aims to preserve the profound social and Catholic value of the historic wards overlooking the river.

Monsignor Nunzio Galantino, president of the Catholic Health Foundation, comments: I cannot fail to look with satisfaction at the fruitful collaboration that I will bring as soon as possible to a definitive solution to restore full and sustainable operation to the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina. For Leonardo Del Vecchio, the joy of an announcement that comes in this particularly difficult period: I am honored to be able to offer, with the foundation that bears my name and alongside the Holy See, a contribution to the process of relaunching a structure of excellence of the city of Rome at the service of the most fragile and needy. I hope there will soon be other initiatives like this one that will allow me to give back to our country all the good it has been able to give me. The best way to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.