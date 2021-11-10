Rome, alarm for Pellegrini: the injury worries a lot

Alarm for Pilgrims . The captain is back from National , will work on Trigoria to heal from the knee inflammation, in the hope of being ready for the resumption of the championship, even if the injury worries a lot. His condition does not improve. Lorenzo was injured in the warm-up before the game against Milan , for a trivial contrast to Viña . Ten days ago he played with a painkiller. Then he stopped for a few days and last Sunday he gritted his teeth to take the field against Venezia. The knee is swollen. There are no problems with the meniscus, but the injury must be managed.

At risk for Genoa

Pellegrini has to sit still for a week. Then we will evaluate its use for Sunday 21, at the resumption of the championship against Genoa to Marassi. The captain shouldn’t have played in Venice, others in his place would have given up. Out of generosity, however, he chose to sacrifice, he went out on the pitch with a sore knee. It was like this last year too, when he got injured to play a useless derby and lost the opportunity to be part of the national team that won theEuropean. In recent days Pilgrims did the exams a Coverciano, will repeat them in the next few days a Rome. On Sunday he knew that the team needed his contribution and did not want to back down. But another defeat came and the crisis opened for the Giallorossi team. As captain he is very disappointed with the current situation, he wants to help Mourinho to relaunch. He is the reference point for the Portuguese, as he was for the other coaches.

