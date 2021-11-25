Roma in Genoa found their smile and victory again. While waiting to return to the field in Conference, the spotlights are turned on a pillar of Mou. It is a duel between big players.

Mourinho found the three points after the break. On the eve of the Conference session worldwide attention is concentrated on a pillar of the 11th Roma holder. His best season so far, he is finding continuity by providing positive performances. Performance that has not gone unnoticed by more than one coach.

There is excitement in the Roma home, after the Giallorossi have regained the victory in the league. Among the protagonists is a Brazilian defender who is now being contested by two internationals. His performance this year has seen the bar rise by quantity and quality respect what was shown before. He is certainly one of the players who benefited from care Mourinho, same thing happened to the captain too, Lorenzo Pellegrini. Among the many untouchables of the Special One, there is a defensive pillar, today contested by two national teams who have made football history.

Rome, all crazy about Mourinho’s pillar

A real contest between the big names is expected to win Roger Ibanez. The Brazilian defender proved to be a real pillar for Mou. Suffice it to say that he has the highest playing time after that of goalkeeper Rui Patricio. The contest to ensure his performances in the national team is heated.

Roberto Mancini is thinking again about calling him to wear the Italy shirt. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport. To consider that the footballer refused the call of the Brazilian national team for the Tokyo Olympics. In that case the desire for Rome and Mou prevailed. The Portuguese coach has so far been the architect of a qualitative growth of the player, a Special effect for Ibanez. It is no coincidence that now two national teams such as Italy and Brazil could compete for him.