Rome, all done for Sergio Oliveira: there is an agreement with Porto

The midfielder arrives on loan for one million euros and the right of redemption set at 13.5 million. Tuesday could be in the capital

José Mourinho announced a new reinforcement immediately after the incredible defeat – the ninth in the league in 21 games – against Juve. “There is a midfielder on loan, it is the psychological profile that we want to bring a qualitative leap at the team level,” said the coach. Rome. And the profile matches that of Sergio Oliveira, who could arrive in the capital as early as Tuesday to carry out medical examinations. The Giallorossi club has closed the operation with Porto on the basis of a costly loan of one million euros and a right of redemption set at 13.5 million.

Sergio Oliveira, as reported by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, has already greeted his team-mates at Porto and is ready to sign a four-year contract for about two and a half million euros net per season and to make himself available to his compatriot coach, with whom he also shares the agent, Jorge Mendes. In the summer the name of Sergio Oliveira had been linked to Fiorentina and was one of the causes that led to the break between President Commisso and Gattuso. After Maitland-Niles he is the second reinforcement for Mourinho.