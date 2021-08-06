Rome, Alzheimer’s patient fleeing from RSA as in the cult film The centenary who jumped out of the window and disappeared

At 86 he became the protagonist of an escape from a elderly center which recalled the cult film by Swedish director Felix Herngren which brought Jonas Jonasson’s “The centenary that jumped out of the window and disappeared” to the big screen. The elderly Roman also dropped out of a window several meters high. The center is located in the Ardeatino and has disappeared. Vanished into thin air.

The man, who among other things is affected byAlzheimer’s, he no longer has relatives and there is only one lawyer who deals with him legally. The police of the Tor Carbone District followed the case. A story that alarmed the same agents who did not know where to start the investigation while they knew that the man also suffers from epilepsy.

The old man left nothing to chance when he decided to “escape” from the elderly center. The agents, in officially investigating the disappearance, checked the camera that frames the entrance and exit of the center. But the camera never frames the elderly man who, like a ghost, managed to climb out of the window and disappear into thin air. But what could be done to find the right track to get to the missing person? The policemen listened to some friends of the man but no one was able to give news of the wanted person. Everyone said they hadn’t seen each other for years.





The clues

The police have discovered that the 80-year-old has a telephone number: he has a cell phone. Here, just as is done for the Mafia wanted, the localization has started. Through sophisticated devices that investigators have you can see the path of the cell phone through the cells and, therefore, it can be a valuable method to locate the person you are looking for. But, even this sophisticated mechanism has failed in this case. No way. Even the tracing of the cell phone did not help.

Because? In practice, the elderly person downloaded the cell phone that no longer emitted any impulse. But the cell phone had released some impulses near the man’s house. In theory the elderly man had been deprived of the house keys that are in the possession of his legal curator. Then, the police were told that he could not be at home. But the agents also tried the track of the house. Arriving under the house, the porter said that the old man had not been seen. Instead, he had made a copy of the keys and returned home without even notifying the doorman. When the cops rang the bell he came to open the door in his dressing gown, then took them to the living room where he was listening to loud music on the radio. To bring him back to the senior center, the policemen had to convince him by an old friend who spoke to him on the phone. At that point he returned to the senior center.