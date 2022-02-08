Rome annoyed by the attacks on Zaniolo: Juve does not give up

Zaniolo is always a market man, even when he ends up in the eye of the storm for arbitration wrongdoing. The pressing of Juve continues, Nicolò is the first goal for next season, the Juventus club does not give up, has resumed the contacts started some time ago with great determination by Paratici. Rome defends his jewel, considers it a heritage to invest in for the future, but in the face of an important offer no player can be considered non-transferable . Also because the evaluations on the singles will be made based on how this troubled season will end. It is scheduled for the next few days a new meeting with the attacker’s prosecutor, the dialogue has already been underway for some time. […]

Rome annoyed, the club defends Zaniolo

Roma are annoyed by the many referee wrongs suffered this season e takes sides in defense of Nicolò. The decision of the sports judge is awaited for today and it is hoped that the disqualification will take into account everything that has happened. The club does not intend to take any official steps, but also towards the federation there is amazement, not only for Bertolini’s words, but also for the statements of a doctor of the National team and an Under 19 therapist on Spinazzola’s conditions. On that occasion, the player’s recovery times were spoken of very lightly, according to Roma. On Zaniolo, on the other hand, the line expressed by Mourinho at the end of the game is valid.