Rome, another positive footballer at Covid-19

Another case of Covid-19 positivity in Serie A. Roma, in fact, through an official note, announced that a vaccinated footballer of the team tested positive for Coronavirus.

There are a total of three members of the team group who tested positive at Covid-19 in Rome. The player is fine, the statement reads, and is in home isolation.

The press release

The Giallorossi company made it known through an official note: “AS Roma announces that following the checks carried out yesterday using molecular swabs, a footballer – vaccinated – tested positive for COVID-19. The competent health authorities were immediately informed. The player is fine and is in home isolation. “.

Fuzato one of the positives

One of the three positives is Daniel Fuzato, goalkeeper born in 1997, who announced his positivity on his Instagram profile: “Hi everyone – we read in the stories uploaded by the goalkeeper -, unfortunately they told me they were positive for Covid. I am fine and have no symptoms, I am isolated at home and I am following all protocols. I can’t wait to get back to the team together, see you soon!“.