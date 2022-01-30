Rome at Var da Calvarese’s lesson: new entry into the staff

ROME – There is a new purchase in the Rome , but he’s not a footballer. It is about Gianpaolo Calvarese , a former referee who retired at the end of last season. With him as the referee, the Giallorossi team was not particularly lucky, with a taboo lasting two years without a win. Since the beginning of the year he has been a consultant for Roma, with a dual function: match analysis relating to the match and the different game situations; training of players and technical staff on regulation e Var protocol . The assignment does not only concern the first team, but also Spring and women’s team.

Calvarese explains the Var to Rome

Calvarese, an appreciated match analyst at Amazon, will maintain his television commitment and for Roma he will mainly deal with training, to guarantee each reality the necessary information. Calvarese prepares clips that are analyzed during the week at Trigoria, then analyze the next game. The decision to use the former referee stems from the need of the sports area to structure every aspect, leaving nothing to chance. Roma have had several problems with the referees this year. Wrongs suffered, controversies, decisions that have influenced the path of the team. The goal is to guarantee players adequate awareness of the Var, how to read certain situations, understand how the protocol is applied. Calvarese’s contribution will also make it possible to prepare a club communication strategy on controversial arbitration episodes. To avoid complaining and initiating official protests without being able to competently evaluate the dubious action.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio