Rome becomes the trading center of the EU stock exchanges

The Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia (CC&G), based in Rome, will become the operational center of all clearing activities of Euronext, the company to which the Paris, Milan, Brussels, Amsterdam, Dublin, Oslo and Lisbon stock exchanges belong. This is foreseen by the new strategic plan of Euronext in which it is explained that CC&G – whose purpose is to ensure the clearing and completion of contracts on shares and derivatives entered into on the Italian stock exchanges – will become the clearinghouse of all the partner exchanges, through the internalisation of the activities previously carried out by LCH SA linked to the London Stock Exchange.

The announcement was made by Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext, in presenting the plan to 2024 launched after the purchase of Borsa Italiana. “Euronext is now stronger, with a presence across the value chain, and ready to build Europe’s leading market infrastructure,” began Boujnah. “We are determined to exploit the Euronext value chain, seizing the opportunities linked to the integration of Borsa Italiana, in particular through the European expansion of the CC&G clearing activities and the migration of our Core Data Center to Italy”. The reference to the strategic role that CC&G will have in the development of the entire business is therefore explicit.

THE NEGOTIATIONS

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri immediately took the opportunity to state that “Euronext’s decision to internalize the clearing operations of the group’s transactions and to entrust the role of central counterparty to CC&G with headquarters and offices in Rome is excellent news for the capital. As Minister of the Economy, when I took care of the entry of Cdp in Euronext, we worked to enhance both the role of the CC&G, to clearing it of its entire circuit, and that of MTS ». Could the electronic government bond market also move to the capital? “Mts – Gualtieri replied to the Messenger – will be enhanced in the group and will acquire a leadership position at European level: the Next Generation Eu bonds could be handled on this platform”. And again: “We now have an opportunity for growth and development for our city: not only to contribute to its relaunch on the international scene, but also to attract valuable functions such as those connected to the development of a central counterpart, strengthening its fabric economic and creating quality employment “.

CC&G is headquartered in via Tomacelli, in the heart of the capital, and has a secondary office in Piazza Affari in Milan. Chaired by Renato Tarantola and led by the managing director Marco Politi, it avails itself of the collaboration of a hundred employees who are entrusted with the highest technology structures. To get an idea of ​​the activity carried out, suffice it to say that on the stock market alone in 2020 it processed over 96 million contracts subject to guarantee (the daily average is 378 thousand) with a jump of 40% on the previous year, closing the balance sheet with 102 million in net commissions, 63 million in profits and 220 million in assets. But more than the figures in the financial statements, what counts is the induced activity that gathers around it, an induced fact of professionals and high profile consultants who contribute to fueling the activity of the Cassa. It goes without saying that the strong expansion of the range of action will allow to multiply business and therefore work opportunities.

THE OBJECTIVES

«Rome, in accordance with its profile as a great European capital – underlined Gualtieri – must return as soon as possible to being attractive, dynamic and able to play an important role also in the financial sector. This choice is therefore a first step of great importance in this direction ». Behind the mayor’s words we can clearly read the anxiety to reverse a tendency to exodus – of industrial realities and therefore of jobs – which in recent years has heavily penalized the capital. “We also want to strengthen its international vocation, for example to host offices of European institutions such as the new Anti-Money Laundering Authority or that for Health Emergencies”.

Euronext Clearing (this will probably be the new name of CC&G), becoming the center of all clearing activities for most of the equity, derivatives and commodities markets of the European group, can be a really good starting point. Moreover, if we consider that the value of the shares traded in the seven exchanges belonging to Euronext exceeds by no less than 4 thousand billion euros, it is easy to imagine how many more opportunities can be created around the structure that has the task of compensating and guaranteeing the related transactions.