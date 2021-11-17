Rome, Bereszynski the alternative to Dalot. Samp likes two Giallorossi

ROME – The choice on the right back is far from closed, Diego Dalot is a complicated operation to be completed. Manchester United are a tough nut to crack, Roma didn’t find out today but they have already had to deal with the onerous demands of the English club in Smalling’s turbulent move to the Giallorossi one season ago. The Portuguese full-back despite the desire to land in the capital risks remaining to warm the Old Trafford bench until June: United in fact at the moment does not intend to let him leave with the formula of the loan with the right of redemption, but would like an obligation even beyond ten million euros. Too much according to Roma for a player with a contract expiring in 2023 and who is totally out of Manchester’s plans with only 316 minutes played this season.