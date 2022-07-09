Entertainment

Rome bows to the Maneskin: 70 thousand at the Circus Maximus

The concert opened with “Shut up and good”. Several VIPs were present but it was a show for families



Boys and kids, many accompanied by mum and dad. They come from Udine from Sicily from the Castelli Romani from north to south of Italy, all at the Circus Maximus for the Maneskin. More than seventy thousand spectators at the Circus Maximus in Rome cheer Victoria De Angelis on bass, Thomas Raggi on guitar, Ethan Torchio on drums and above all the charismatic leader Damiano David who appeared in a black sequined jacket with a large magician cape. A two-hour lineup of music that traces all the stages of the young Roman band’s career, from the first Italian hits to “Zitti e buona” – which opened the concert – to the last “Supermodel”.

The capital gave the Maneskin a perfect evening from the weather point of view (apart from the

devastating fire of Centocelle

whose cloud was also visible from the Circus Maximus), serene and cooled by the wind after the sultry hood of recent days. The concert is an event in collaboration with Rock in Roma.



