Rome, breaks through the bus and blocks the Nomentana in order not to wear a mask

An unpleasant situation that has caused many inconveniences to whom he traveled on the bus and on the street on the Nomentana , yesterday: a discussion on board the transport and then the traffic block , all for the anti-Covid mask .

Lite for the mask

A 36 year old man originally from Nigeria, he got on the Cotral bus yesterday that goes from Palombara to Rome, in via Nomentana. As soon as he entered, the driver scolded him because he wasn’t wearing a mask, then other users joined the protest and told him to put it. In response, the Nigerian has physically assaulted the driver, which is over in the hospital with yellow code, and then hit a bus panel.

Sitting in front of the bus

Having vented his anger on board, the 36-year-old got off the bus and sat in front of him, On the road, blocking its restart. To remove it from there, i had to intervene Carabinieri, who arrested him on charges of interruption of public service, personal injury, damage And resistance to public service officer. It would not have been faster and more painless wear a mask?

