Rome, Brexit changes market plans: Kamara is now on pole | First page

Stop to non-EU citizens for the market. It is not a hateful sovereign slogan in this case but what will happen to Rome in case of membership of Maitland-Lines. With the arrival of the English winger, in fact, the membership slots for non-EU players in a season run out. The other was Tammy Abraham in summer. Effects of Brexit that also affect the market Romanist who should thus abandon the Premier tracks that led to Loftus-Cheek and Winks. Not to Allan (in theory) because he has a Portuguese passport. KAMARA IN POLE – But the identikit responds to other profiles. The Austrian Grillitsch of Hoffenheim is overshadowed and now on pole is the name of Boubacar Kamara, class ’99 of Marseille with the contract expiring on June 30 just like Grillitsch. The operation would be facilitated by the preferential channel that was created last summer with the French club, which will have to redeem at the end of the season Cengiz Under and Pau Lopez. And who had recently inquired about Diawara. With a discount on redemptions, the young Frenchman who is also in the sights of Milan could already arrive in January. Kamara’s assessment, however, remains on 18-20 million despite the expiration of the contract. At the moment too many for the Roma coffers unless a sale or an extra effort on the part of the Friedkin. Tiago Pinto is negotiating with Marseille managers. Cheaper would be the deal Vecino for which, however, a negotiation with Inter has not yet been entered into.