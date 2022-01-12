Rome, but do you deserve it Mourinho? – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

They have passed eight months, a little more, from that May 4th that changed the heads of the Roma fans. L’Mourinho’s announcement, the restart in style. That day, José believed he could rebuild, to organize a competitive team, to affect as he has always done in his career, writes Alessandro Angeloni on The messenger. Because he is such a high-level one, capable of shaping a group, an environment. Eight months later, little more, we are at the starting point, at the premiere of Mourinho. Maybe José is too big for this Rome. In the sense: he is a demanding coach, one who always forces you to stay on track, raising the bar, teasing the players and asking for reinforcements from the club. Even if it is always easy to limit oneself to requests, it is a little less easy to affect when the money does not rain from the sky. Last summer the market was reacting and this has been accepted by José, the current one will be made up of loans and some transfers of non-functional players. The next session will be decisive, when we understand what Roma will be able to do, if they can satisfy one hundred percent a coach, rightly and by pedigree, so demanding. For now, Mou observes, tries to understand, but he probably realized that he had oversized the context where he was about to come to work and awaits answers from the future, which must be better than the present. The players are less strong than he thought, they have less character than he expected and the rose is not that wide as is asked of a club engaged in three competitions.