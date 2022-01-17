Rome-Cagliari 1-0, the report cards: Oliveira and Goldaniga start well, Rui Patricio of category

Result: Rome – Cagliari 1-0

ROME

Rui Patricio 7 – Completely inactive for 84 minutes, so you need his reflex as a category goalkeeper to prevent Cagliari from drawing on the first and only shot on goal.

Maitland-Niles 6 – Tactical flexibility is one of his best qualities: at the moment he serves as a right-back, and there he is ready. Nothing excellent, but it performs the task that is required of it. From 95 ‘Keramitsis sv.

Mancini 6 – Captain of the evening instead of Pellegrini, he seems to want to put personality into it. At least towards (repeated) with the referee. Little to report on the green rectangle, he defends himself well.

Kumbulla 6.5 – In duels with Pavoletti he does not always win, at least at the beginning, but as the match progresses he manages to take better measures and concedes less and less to the opponent.

Vina 6 – The leg to push ninety minutes in the lane is not lacking, if anything, discussions on the technical quality and some choices are admissible. Lung of the left, it is still precious.

Veretout 6 – Pellegrini’s forfeit forces him to take the field even today when he seemed to be able to rest. Work on quantity and away from the spotlight, but also close to scoring. From 95 ‘Bove sv.

Oliveira 7 – Arrived a few days ago, it is immediately his time. He does not betray shyness when, having won the penalty, he transforms it icily. Immediately protagonist in his new Romanist world.

Zaniolo 6 – He only gains the illusion of rigor at the start of the game, but he remains physically a significant presence. Not too constant, it builds and fails the shot of the possible 2-0. From 86 ‘Karsdorp sv.

Mkhitaryan 7 – Advanced at the last moment on the trocar, he is a constant reference for his team when it comes to giving quality. Rip the Cagliari median at will in the second half.

Abraham 5.5 – In the first half, he simply does not have the slightest space. In the second the scenario improves, the Sardinians’ shirts move away and there is a way to play: in the end it does not shine anyway.

Afena-Gyan 5.5 – Sought after by the game’s development, when teams get longer he has plenty of ground to sink his stride into. However, it is always missing in the final choice. From 75 ‘Shomurodov sv.

Jose Mourinho 6 – Returning permanently to 4-2-3-1, he immediately made Oliveira debut and, after Pellegrini lost, he diverted Mkhitaryan to the trocar. The game initially hiding, it takes an episode to address the mach and this arrives, propitiated by the latest arrival. After the break, thanks also to a Cagliari forced to uncover, Roma gain the field and things improve. More prudent management, even if it took a super Rui Patricio to avoid the final insult.

CAGLIARI (edited by Antonino Sergi)

Cragno 6 – He probably imagined a more demanding match, Roma kicks little on goal and all the Giallorossi’s conclusions are easy to read. Courageous in an exit on Afena-Gyan, he is displaced by Sergio Oliveira’s penalty.

Altar 6.5 – His third as a starter, from surprise to certainty for Mazzari’s team. Another good performance, despite the difference in pace, he ends up never suffering against Afena-Gyan. From 89 ‘Gagliano sv.

Goldaniga 7 – First training Thursday, Sunday debut and he already has the keys to the Cagliari rearguard. Not a bad debut for him, he takes the trouble to mark Abraham tightly and does not concede anything to the English striker.

Coals 6.5 – Immediately a shiver runs on Mazzarri’s back for the intervention against Zaniolo, the referee points to the spot but on the monitor he regrets and a perfect intervention that of the young defender of the Sardinians. He also repeats himself in the second half against the twenty-two Giallorossi, he faces him openly without smudging. Too bad for the yellow.

Hoe 5.5 – He was immediately called to a duel with Vina, but he didn’t play a great game. He runs a lot but never reaches the bottom, he sacrifices but does not affect the right lane.

Marin 5.5 – Alternating one good thing with one less, you sometimes take the Sardinians by the hand but on some occasions even the simplest suggestion is wrong. Cagliari serves the best Marin.

Deiola 6 – The Cagliari midfielder plays his good game, lines up in front of Veretout trying not to give space to the Frenchman. He sacrifices himself and puts intensity into it.

Dalbert 5 – From the very beginning he suffers from the shots of Maitland-Niles, some problems in braking the former Arsenal. Then he is the negative protagonist of the penalty kick episode for the Giallorossi, wide arm and right penalty. From 80 ‘Lykogiannis sv.

Pereiro 5 – Against Bologna he was the pick capable of unhinging the Bolognese defense, but this time he starts from the first minute and suffers. Try to vary on the whole offensive front but without any construct. From 69 ‘Nandez 6 – He enters the game immediately, he is the ball for Joao Pedro who was about to give the draw to the Sardinians.

Pavoletti 6 – As in the last few matches, he sacrifices himself a lot, he goes to the doors against the defense of Roma. This time he does not score but he is a precious player especially with his back to goal for the Sardinians.

Joao Pedro 6 – Suffers a bad blow at the end of the first fraction, stoic in staying on the pitch. He fails to carve out large spaces forward, in the final he was about to give the draw but only Rui Patricio and the crossbar deny him the joy of the goal.

Walter Mazzarri 6 – In this 2022 Cagliari version is no longer second part 2021, the test against Roma is a demonstration. Loses but comes out with his head held high, even with some regrets given the great chance in the final of Joao Pedro. The new rearguard gives certainties, suffers little and tries to sting when restarting. The path taken to salvation is the right one.