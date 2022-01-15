Rome-Cagliari: Mourinho’s conference

Rome: Mourinho’s conference

“It’s a bad time for them, but I don’t think their season will end in this position. They come from two wins and come here to score points, they can beat even big clubs. For us it is a very important game, we have scored a point in the last three games. “

About Sergio Oliveira

“I haven’t thought about penalties yet, we need to decide and talk about it together. We have been working on other things this week, we’ll see. We tried to make Sergio and Maitland learn some things from a tactical point of view, they will gradually understand. I know the importance of Sergio, I did not expect us to be able to take him sincerely. I was delighted to have it, I immediately said yes. He is not a director, he is a different player. We need someone like him. “

About Maitland-Niles

“Maitland can play both on the right and on the left, both on and off the pitch. We have had several months without a reserve right-back, now we are covered. He will be a very important player for us.”

On El Shaarawy, Smalling and Karsdorp

“He hasn’t trained even once, if he trains today then I’ll call him because we don’t have great options. Let’s see. So far, Smalling and Karsdorp haven’t trained with him this week either.